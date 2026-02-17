BPI Recognized as 3M Supplier of the Year

BPI VP of Operations Bradford Sims and CEO Brad Ward accept 3M Supplier of the Year award

Contract manufacturing partner recognized for year-over-year performance and collaboration

We approach our relationship as an extension of the 3M team, and this award reflects the teamwork, responsiveness, and problem-solving that make that partnership successful.” — Brad Ward, BPI CEO

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPI Packaging , a contract manufacturing partner for household and automotive goods, today announced it has been named a 2026 3M Supplier of the Year. The award recognizes BPI’s commitment to improvement and collaboration in support of 3M priorities.Each year, 3M evaluates suppliers across multiple performance categories and honors a select group that demonstrates exceptional execution and alignment with its standards. BPI was recognized for working closely with 3M to adapt to evolving needs.“Recognition like this highlights what’s possible when teams work in close partnership,” said Brad Ward, CEO at BPI. “We approach our relationship as an extension of the 3M team, and this award reflects the teamwork, responsiveness, and problem-solving that make that partnership successful.”“Strong supplier relationships are an important part of our success,” added Kelly Bysouth, chief procurement officer for 3M. “Suppliers like BPI play a key role in helping 3M deliver innovative, reliable and cost competitive solutions to our customers around the world.”As a contract manufacturing partner, BPI works alongside customers like 3M — solving complex challenges, applying deep formulation and manufacturing expertise, and delivering the operational flexibility needed to successfully launch and scale product lines. This collaborative, problem-solving approach is a hallmark of BPI’s long-term customer relationships.About BPIFounded in 2000, BPI is a contract manufacturing partner that helps household and automotive care brands bring products from concept to shelf smoothly and reliably. Its fully integrated system—designed for speed and scale—includes on-site laboratories, formulation support, blend and fill operations, packaging, and distribution. Operating as an extension of its customers’ teams, BPI helps manage complexity, solve problems, and launch and scale products efficiently. Learn more at www.bpipackaging.net

