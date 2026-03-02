ProcessMind Launches Process Simulation Engine for Digital Twins

Process Simulation Engine ProcessMind | Integrated Process Simulation Engine Animate your Simulated process data on your as is process and compare

ProcessMind's new process simulation engine lets you build digital twins of your business processes and test changes before rolling them out.

The simulation engine extracts parameters directly from event logs, which reduces the manual configuration typically required for process simulation.” — Christiaan Esmeijer, Founder of ProcessMind

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProcessMind, a European process mining company, announced today the launch of a process simulation engine designed for creating digital twins of business processes. The new capability enables organizations to build virtual replicas of their operations and test changes in a simulated environment.Digital Twins in Business OperationsA digital twin is a virtual model that replicates a real-world process in a digital environment. Unlike static diagrams, digital twins are data-driven replicas that can be updated with operational data. This technology allows organizations to monitor performance, run simulations, and evaluate potential outcomes before implementing changes.Digital twin technology, originally developed for aerospace and manufacturing applications, has expanded into business operations. According to Strategic Market Research, the digital twin market was valued at USD 6.30 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 131.09 billion by 2030.Technical OverviewThe ProcessMind process simulation engine extracts parameters from uploaded event logs, including case arrival rates, activity durations, routing probabilities, and resource requirements. These parameters are used to construct digital twins for scenario analysis.The system uses discrete event simulation (DES), a methodology where the system state changes at specific events. This approach is suited for business processes where activities have defined start and end times, resources are allocated at specific moments, and cases follow distinct paths through the process."Process improvement has always been a guessing game. You make a change and hope it works. With digital twins , you can test ten different scenarios in an afternoon and pick the one most likely to succeed." said Christiaan Esmeijer, founder of ProcessMind.CapabilitiesThe simulation engine includes the following functionality:- Parameter extraction from event log data- Scenario modeling with adjustable variables- Side-by-side comparison of multiple scenarios- Resource capacity analysis and utilization forecasting- Bottleneck identification under different volume scenarios- Support for multiple probability distributionsThe engine supports standard probability distributions including normal, exponential, uniform, triangular, and log-normal. Each activity can be configured with processing times, resource requirements, and skip probabilities.Platform IntegrationThe simulation engine is integrated with ProcessMind’s existing process mining and BPMN modeling capabilities. The platform is hosted in EU data centers and is GDPR-compliant.The intended workflow involves discovering a process through mining, building a digital twin from the extracted data, and then simulating proposed changes.Application AreasTypical use cases for process digital twins include testing resource reallocation scenarios, evaluating process redesigns, predicting capacity requirements for volume changes, comparing automation scenarios, and validating proposed solutions before implementation.The simulation runs virtual process instances through the model using timing distributions, resource capacities, and arrival patterns derived from the source data. The output includes predictions for cycle time, throughput, resource utilization, and cost.About ProcessMindProcessMind is an Dutch process mining company that provides process discovery, analysis, and simulation tools. The company was founded in 2023 and serves organizations across Europe. Additional information is available at processmind.com.

ProcessMind - Process Simulation (3 min)

