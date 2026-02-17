Experienced Professionals Turn to Structured Job Search Support as Hiring Frustrations Mount

As hiring processes become increasingly automated and volume-driven, many experienced professionals report growing frustration with today’s job market.

Hiring isn’t broken because of talent. It’s broken because of process. Automation increased volume, not visibility.” — Adam Fineberg

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As hiring processes become increasingly automated and volume-driven, many experienced professionals report growing frustration with today’s job market. Automated resume screening systems, one-click applications, and mass applicant pools have made it more difficult for qualified candidates to gain visibility and secure meaningful interviews.At the same time, job seekers themselves are turning to AI tools to generate resumes, draft cover letters, and mass-apply to roles. While these tools increase speed, they also contribute to higher application volume and less differentiation, intensifying competition and reducing signal quality across the hiring process.Recent national media coverage has highlighted the rise of “reverse recruiting” services, reflecting a broader shift in how professionals are responding to these changes.Adam Fineberg, CEO of My Personal Recruiter , oversees a team that supports mid-level and executive professionals navigating this evolving landscape.“What we’re seeing is not a talent problem, it’s a process problem,” said Fineberg. “Automation has increased volume on both sides. Employers rely on AI screening, and candidates rely on AI application tools. But when everyone moves faster, visibility actually becomes harder. Experienced professionals are looking for structure, targeted outreach, and disciplined execution rather than more automation.”Rather than relying solely on job boards or automated submissions, more professionals are seeking structured support to manage their search, coordinate outreach, and bring accountability to what has become an increasingly complex and impersonal process.As the hiring environment continues to evolve, industry observers note that job seekers are rethinking how they position themselves in a market defined by automation, scale, and speed.

