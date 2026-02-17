R5 Cost Reduction Launches to Tackle Hidden Vendor Overcharges

R5 eliminates hidden vendor overcharges for middle-market companies. No upfront fees, no vendor changes, no risk. Results in 90 days.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R5 Cost Reduction today announced its launch in Charleston, South Carolina. The professional services firm helps CFOs and senior finance leaders at middle-market companies eliminate hidden costs buried in vendor contracts, invoices, and billing structures.R5 was co-founded by Matt Cauller , Tom Loutrel, and Donovan Lashley. Cauller and Loutrel previously held senior leadership roles at a leading national cost reduction firm, where they helped build one of the largest contingency-based practices in the country. Together, they have led thousands of engagements and delivered billions in verified savings for organizations ranging from middle-market operators to Fortune 10 companies.Companies routinely overpay by 10 to 40 percent on indirect expenses such as telecom, utilities, waste removal, treasury fees, and payroll processing. Vendor pricing is opaque, contracts go years without being audited, and finance teams rarely have the bandwidth or benchmark data to challenge what they are being billed.Unlike competitors that rely on software platforms and automated reports, R5 takes a hands-on approach. The firm's team analyzes contracts and invoices line by line, benchmarks pricing against unpublished market data, and negotiates directly with vendors to secure better rates and terms. No vendor changes are required. No services are disrupted. After implementation, R5 monitors every client invoice monthly to ensure savings hold and catch any unauthorized rate increases.R5 operates on a contingency-based model with no upfront fees, retainers, or risk to the client. The firm earns a share of verified savings that appear directly on the client's invoices. If R5 does not find savings, the client pays nothing. Most engagements are completed within 90 days and require just three to four hours of the client's time."Cost reduction sounds simple until you actually do it," said Matt Cauller, CEO and Co-Founder of R5 Cost Reduction. "Vendor pricing is opaque. Getting to accurate data takes real effort. Knowing what fair pricing looks like requires benchmarks most companies will never have access to. And even after you secure better rates, someone has to monitor every invoice, every month, or the savings quietly disappear. That is the work we have built our careers on, delivering billions in verified savings across thousands of engagements for companies of every size."R5 serves clients nationwide and in Canada across healthcare, senior living, hospitality, retail, franchises, private equity portfolio companies, real estate, manufacturing, distribution, construction, and professional services. The firm optimizes more than 40 spend categories, including bank fees, wireless telecom, utilities, waste removal, laundry and uniforms, merchant services, freight and shipping, property tax, payroll processing, maintenance agreements, and cloud infrastructure.About R5 Cost ReductionR5 Cost Reduction is a professional services firm headquartered in Charleston, SC that helps finance leaders across the U.S. and Canada lower indirect operating costs without disrupting vendor relationships or service quality. Founded by industry veterans with a track record of delivering billions in verified savings, R5 operates on a contingency-based model with no upfront fees and no risk to the client. For more information, visit aboutR5.com

