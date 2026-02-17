Joint Human Trafficking Operation in Rutherford County Yields Arrest

MURFREESBORO – An undercover joint operation by special agents with TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Murfreesboro Police Department has led to the arrest of an individual.

Over a two-day period, beginning January 22nd, as part of an undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in the Rutherford County area, officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals engaging in human trafficking. As a result, Jefferson Gomez (DOB 7/6/2004) was arrested and charged with one count of Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude. He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Another part of the operation focused on identifying potential victims of human trafficking. Investigators encountered several individuals who were offered services through our partners AncoraTN, the Nashville Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition, and others.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

