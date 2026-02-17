Job Announcement: Attorney I - ND WSI

Attorney I

Job Opening ID - 3032389

Location - Bismarck

WSI believes that every worker deserves a safe work environment and every employer deserves to have their workers safe on the job, without the risk of a workplace injury. WSI is dedicated to creating a safe, secure, and healthy North Dakota workforce.

WSI received the Bismarck-Mandan Young Professionals Network Top 10 Workplace awards in 2017 and 2023. Our team members share our core values of being loyal, caring, and forthright. These values and the servant leadership philosophy guide our organization and help us stay true to our purpose to care for injured workers.

Hiring Salary: $5,300-$7,000 per month plus a competitive benefits package including a paid family health insurance plan, paid leave (annual leave, sick leave, and 10 paid holidays), retirement plan options, tuition reimbursement, work-life balance/flexibility, an infant-at-work program, and more.

This position is a Monday-Friday day position located in the Bismarck Office with the option for a hybrid schedule.

Summary of Work

The Attorney I provides legal drafting, analysis, and case-related legal support to the agency. The role focuses on preparing administrative and legal orders, conducting legal research, and supporting agency decision-making under attorney oversight, in alignment with established WSI processes.

Responsibilities include reviewing and analyzing case files to identify legal issues, applying relevant statutes, administrative rules, and case law, and drafting findings of fact, conclusions of law, and legal rationale to support agency decisions. The position also conducts legal research, prepares written legal analyses and draft orders, correspondence, and supporting documentation for attorney review. Additionally, the role participates in settlement and case resolution activities under attorney oversight, and coordinates with claims adjusters, supervisors, and other agency team members to ensure accurate documentation and adherence to established processes.

Preferred Qualifications

Licensure as an attorney eligible to practice law in the State of North Dakota. Candidates who are eligible for licensure but not currently licensed in North Dakota will also be considered.

Minimum Qualifications

Juris Doctor (JD) degree from an accredited law school.

Ability to analyze legal issues, draft clear and well-reasoned documents, and apply statutes and administrative rules.

Strong written communication skills and attention to detail.

Application Procedures

Apply online and upload the following information: cover letter (addressed to Human Resources), resume, professional writing sample, references, and a copy of college transcripts (if applicable). All application materials must be received by the closing date to be considered for the open position. Background checks will be conducted.

WSI staff will score all applications based on a 100-point scoring and rating system. Applications should include information that directly addresses how the applicant meets the minimum qualifications and a summary of work. It is very important to be thorough and detailed in the application materials. Incomplete sections in the application will not be given credit.

Applicants with disabilities should contact Krista Schulz at 701-328-7374 in advance of applying to discuss any special provisions needed for applying or interviewing.

If you are experiencing technical difficulties with the Application Process or uploading attachments, please contact recruiter@nd.gov or 701-328-3290.

ND Relay Number 1-800-366-6888.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The State of North Dakota and this hiring agency do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, genetics, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provisions of services and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

As an employer, the State of North Dakota prohibits smoking in all places of state employment in accordance with N.D.C.C. § 23-12-10.

