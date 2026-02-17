Restoration project kicks off at WWII Pointe du Hoc Ranger Monument

ABMC leadership along with local stakeholders symbolically break ground Feb. 17 on a restoration project for the historic WWII site at Pointe du Hoc in France. The Pointe du Hoc Ranger Monument, seen in the background, honors the U.S. Army's 2nd Ranger Battalion who scaled these 100-foot cliffs on June 6, 1944, and seized the German artillery pieces that could have fired on the American landing troops at Omaha a

American Battle Monuments Commission takes steps to ensure historic site is safe, accessible for future generations

We cannot stop the forces of nature, but we can take steps today that will ensure the site remains safe and accessible for future generations of visitors.” — ABMC Chairman Michael X. Garrett

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Battle Monuments Commission marked the start of a major renovation project Feb. 17 at its historic World War II Pointe du Hoc Ranger Monument in France.The groundbreaking ceremony included an overview of the planned work and expected timeline for completion. The World War II Pointe du Hoc Ranger Monument is located on a cliff eight miles west of Normandy American Cemetery, which overlooks Omaha Beach. It was erected by the French to honor elements of the American 2nd Ranger Battalion under the command of Lt. Col. James E. Rudder. During the American assault of Omaha and Utah beaches on June 6, 1944, these U.S. Army Rangers scaled the 100-foot cliffs and seized the German artillery pieces that could have fired on the American troops landing along the shore. The objective of the renovation project is to ensure this site remains stable and accessible for future generations while preserving its historical integrity.“It is our great honor at the American Battle Monuments Commission to be in a position to protect the history represented at this site through preservation efforts like the one we are kicking off today,” said ABMC Chairman Michael X. Garrett. “We cannot stop the forces of nature, but we can take steps today that will ensure the site remains safe and accessible for future generations of visitors."The renovation project is anticipated to last approximately 18 months and will include updates to the trails, visitor center and relocation of the monument away from the cliffside. Those planning to visit the historic site should check the American Battle Monuments Commission website and social media for updates on construction. Limited parking will be available during the construction; parts of the site will be closed starting mid-May; and the visitor center will close in March.About the American Battle Monuments Commission:The American Battle Monuments Commission operates and maintains 26 cemeteries and 31 federal memorials, monuments and commemorative plaques in 17 countries throughout the world, including the United States. The three memorials in the United States are: the Honolulu Memorial located within the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu; the West Coast Memorial located within the Presidio National Park in San Francisco; and the East Coast Memorial located within the Battery in New York City. Since March 4, 1923, the ABMC’s sacred mission remains to honor the service, achievements, and sacrifice of more than 200,000 U.S. service members buried and memorialized at our sites. For more information about the ABMC, visit abmc.gov.

