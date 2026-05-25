American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates Memorial Day at its sites worldwide

American Battle Monuments Commission Chairman Michael X. Garrett stands for a moment in silence after placing the ABMC wreath at Netherlands American Cemetery May 24, 2026, during the Memorial Day ceremony. (ABMC/Jonathan Vos) Wreath bearers from area U.S. Air Force bases pass more than 100 wreaths over to the presenters who laid them at the Walls of the Missing May 25, 2026, during the Memorial Day ceremony at Cambridge American Cemetery. (ABMC/Richard Howell)

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Battle Monuments Commission hosted Memorial Day ceremonies at its 26 cemeteries around the world between May 21 and 25 to honor the more than 230,000 U.S. service members buried and memorialized at its sites.“We gather here today overlooking the final resting places of more than 8,000 American service members and the names of 1,700 more inscribed on the Walls of the Missing, to pause, reflect, and remember,” said ABMC Chairman Michael X. Garrett May 24 during his remarks at the Netherlands American Cemetery. “In one of the world’s greatest times of need, each one of these individuals answered a call greater than themselves. Each one carried forward the enduring ideals that would help to change the course of history.”At each site, ABMC staff were joined by local dignitaries, U.S. and local military, family members of those buried at the sites, community members and others who came to pay their respects to U.S. service members who died in military conflicts.This year Memorial Day carried special weight as the nation also remembers its birth as a nation.“As our nation approaches the 250th anniversary of its founding this July, we are reminded that America’s story has never been guaranteed,” said ABMC Acting Secretary Robert J. Dalessandro, who spoke May 24 at Flanders Field American Cemetery. “Every step along the way, it has been shaped and secured by those who served when called upon—many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice. The freedoms we cherish today are the inheritance of their courage.”ABMC commissioners and other leaders spoke during the ceremonies at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, Brookwood American Cemetery, St. Mihiel American Cemetery, Netherlands American Cemetery, Flanders Field American Cemetery, North Africa American Cemetery, Cambridge American Cemetery and Florence American Cemetery to honor U.S. military personnel who gave their lives in defense of freedom.Programs across the sites included dignitary remarks, military color and honor guards, moments of silence, the playing of taps, and wreath layings. Each site also included local elements, such as at Cambridge American Cemetery on May 25 where the ceremony included the flyover of a KC-135 from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, a bagpiper escorting the official party, and the laying of more than 100 wreaths from local organizations along the Walls of the Missing.ABMC ceremonies were widely attended by members of the public, making it a poignant and significant occasion to remember those who gave their lives for a greater cause.The American Battle Monuments Commission’s mission is to honor the service of U.S. armed forces by creating and maintaining memorial sites, offering commemorative services, and educating future generations about their legacy.

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