Candia Man Injured after Crashing Snowmobile into Tree

Conservation Officer Chris Brison

603-271-3361

February 14, 2026

Gilford, NH– On February 14, 2026, at about 4:40 p.m., 54-year-old Jeffrey Meisenburg of Candia, NH, sustained potentially serious life-threatening injuries after losing control and crashing his snowmobile into a tree. Meisenburg was riding with a friend on snowmobile trail Corridor 15N in Gilford when the incident occurred.

Gilford Fire and Rescue, Gilford Police, Belknap County Snowmobile Club, and NH Fish and Game responded to assist and investigate the scene. Active members of the local Belknap Snowmobile Club assisted with extracting the damaged snowmobile from the trail with their groomer vehicle and brought it to a more accessible driveway where it could be picked up.

Meisenburg was transported by EMS to Concord Hospital in Laconia for further evaluation and treatment.

The responding Conservation Officer determined that it appeared that the operator inadvertently squeezed the throttle causing him to grip onto the handlebars tightly. When the machine hit the edge of the trail, this caused his hand to push the throttle even further into the bar, causing the powerful turbocharged machine to lift its skis and then graze off the side of a large tree, ejecting and injuring the operator. Meisenburg was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and the preliminary investigation determined that the operator was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.