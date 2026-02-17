Snowmobiler Injured in Washington

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

February 13, 2026

Washington, NH– On Friday, February 13, 2026, at 12:40 p.m., Washington Fire-Rescue, New London Hospital EMS, Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART), and a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer responded to Pillsbury State Park on the Halfmoon Pond snowmobile trail for an individual who crashed their snowmobile.

First responders located Steven Valle, 66, of Washington, NH, approximately 3 miles from the nearest road. Utilizing Washington Fire-Rescue UTVs, equipment and rescuers were able to be transported to Valle’s location. Valle was suffering from a serious leg and arm injury. Again utilizing Washington Fire-Rescue UTV, Valle was transported out to a waiting ambulance and later transferred to a DHART helicopter and transported to Concord Hospital.

New Hampshire Fish and Game investigated the crash. After speaking with Valle and others on scene along with evidence at the scene of the crash, it was evident that Valle had come upon a coyote in the trail. Valle was forced to swerve to avoid a collision with the coyote which then caused him to strike a stone wall.