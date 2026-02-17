Transform your literacy instruction with LETRS

The Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, commonly known as LETRS, is back for another round of professional development for high-quality literacy instruction. Iowa PK-8 educators who are interested in learning how the Science of Reading and evidence-based practices can impact their classrooms are invited to register for the next cohort.

Offered at no cost by the Iowa Department of Education, LETRS provides an in-depth overview of the Science of Reading and how to implement best practices that can transform literacy instruction. Cohort participants will strengthen foundational skills for reading and writing instruction, including phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension and written language.

Up to 400 licenses are available for Iowa educators and administrators to join the upcoming cohort. To participate, review the options listed below and register for the category that is most applicable.

● LETRS for Early Educators – This is intended for any early childhood Iowa public educator or administrator currently employed in district locations to provide and support Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program (SWVPP), Shared Visions Preschool Program or Early Childhood Special Education services.

● LETRS for Elementary Educators – This is intended for any Iowa K-8 educator who provides reading instruction to students in a public elementary school, including K-8 educators, special education teachers, Title I educators, middle school special education teachers and reading interventionists and instructional coaches. Higher education faculty who teach literacy courses in Iowa teacher preparation programs are also eligible to register for the LETRS for Elementary Educators track.

● LETRS for Administrators – This is intended for any K-8 administrator serving in a public elementary school, including instructional coaches, district administrators, district curriculum leaders and building principals.

● Public school district cohorts – Groups of 25-43 participants can register as a team for the LETRS for Elementary Educators or LETRS for Early Educators.

More than 6,000 educators have completed or are currently participating in a Department-sponsored LETRS training cohort. LETRS professional development opportunities support evidence-based reading instruction, grade-level ready proficiency and practices that help close achievement gaps.

Additional information can be found on the Iowa LETRS website or the Department’s literacy instruction webpage. Specific questions can be directed to the Iowa LETRS team at ialetrs@iowa.gov.