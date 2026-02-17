Dr Allen’s Device: A Key to Effective Sciatica and Back Pain Relief

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thermobalancing therapy helps people with low back pain and sciatica enjoy life without pain and side effects. At the same time, lumbar surgery in older adults, and the advisability of such surgical interventions is questionable.Thermobalancing therapy can be useful for treating various causes of low back pain, such as herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, facet joint dysfunction, sacroiliac joint dysfunction, spinal stenosis, osteoarthritis, scoliosis, sciatica, and other conditions.Approximately 93% of adults over 65 years of age may have one or more diseases, known as comorbidity. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a comorbid condition affecting approximately 500,000 people in the UK and approximately 1.6 million people in the US. Although IBD is a rare comorbidity compared to cardiovascular diseases, it is increasingly common in patients who have undergone lumbar spine surgery.Why people with chronic low back pain use lumbar surgery?Chronic low back pain is one of the most common health problems worldwide. Regardless of the cause—whether muscle tension, poor posture, or a more serious condition like sciatica—the discomfort can be persistent and debilitating.Traditional medication-based treatments fail to provide long-term pain relief, leading many to seek surgical intervention.However, just because surgery for back pain is possible doesn't mean it should be performed. The risk of surgical complications, low success rates, and potential worsening or exacerbation of symptoms are just some of the reasons why back surgery should be avoided whenever possible.According to the recent study "Inflammatory bowel disease as a risk factor for complications and revisions following lumbar discectomy ", IBD patients should be informed of the relatively high rate of surgical complications and recurrence.Therefore, when counselling older patients with comorbidities about lumbar spine surgery, the relationship between the risk of medical and surgical complications should be considered.The benefits of Thermobalancing Therapy for lower back pain and sciaticaUnlike temporary pain relief methods that merely mask symptoms, Thermobalancing therapy addresses the underlying causes of back pain. According to the scientific article "Efficacy and Safety of Thermobalancing Therapy with Dr Allen's Device for Chronic Low Back Pain," by improving circulation and reducing inflammation, the therapy promotes the body's natural healing process, resulting in a reduction in the frequency and intensity of low back pain.Dr Allen's device is lightweight, discreet, and easy to use. It can be comfortably worn during daily activities, making it ideal for those with a busy schedule. Whether you're working, exercising, or relaxing at home, you can continue to benefit from Thermobalancing therapy without interruption.For those suffering from chronic low back pain or sciatica, consistent use of Thermobalancing therapy can lead to noticeable improvements in pain, mobility, and overall comfort. Fine Treatment , a company in Oxford, ships Dr Allen's device from the UK to men worldwide within a week via Royal Mail's tracked service. It's worth noting that Dr. Allen's device is a Class I medical device, so any man or woman suffering from lower back pain can use it at home without any concerns.

