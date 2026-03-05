Bestselling Author and Retired Ghost Hunter Defies Industry Norms, Launches Independent Bookstore ‘Psychic Hearts’

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jerry Collins, the author known for penning over 65 titles under the pen names J.L. Collins, Kyle Cooke, and Hoosier Haunts, has announced the official launch of PsychicHearts.com . The new direct-to-consumer digital bookstore marks a strategic shift for the independent author, moving his extensive catalog of Psychic Thrillers, Teen Mysteries, and Folklore from exclusive third-party reliance to a dedicated, author-owned platform.After a lifetime spent exploring the unexplained as a ghost hunter, Collins has channeled his experiences into a successful literary career. His works have frequently achieved bestseller status on major retailers, with a recent release currently ranked #2 in its category. Despite this mainstream success, Collins launched PsychicHearts.com to forge a direct connection with his readers and offer his eBooks and PDFs without the constraints of corporate publishing algorithms."Writing has been my lifelong passion and therapy," said Jerry Collins, founder of Hoosier Haunts LLC. "As a single, retired author, I have poured my heart into creating stories that resonate with diverse readers. While I am proud of the rankings and reviews my books have earned on Amazon , and I encourage new readers to go there, count the stars, and verify the quality, Psychic Hearts is about the future. It is a home where I can share the strange, spiritual, and heartfelt moments of life directly with the people who value them most."The launch of the website introduces a hub for Collins’ bibliography, giving readers a central place to discover his work.The new platform is now live, offering immediate digital access to Collins' complete collection. Readers and fans can follow his latest updates on X or find him on Spotify About Hoosier Haunts LLCHoosier Haunts LLC is the creative publishing arm of Jerry Collins, based in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company publishes fiction and non-fiction that explores the human condition, the supernatural, and the power of teamwork. With over 65 books published, the company is dedicated to providing therapy and escape through the written word.

