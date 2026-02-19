Orange Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Orange Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Orange Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The orange market has been experiencing notable growth in recent years, driven by various factors related to production and consumer preferences. As the demand for healthy and natural foods rises worldwide, the orange industry is well-positioned for continued expansion. Let’s explore the market’s current size, key drivers, regional insights, and future outlook.

Projected Growth and Market Size of the Orange Market by 2026

The orange market has demonstrated strong growth recently and is expected to continue on this upward trajectory. From $3.88 billion in 2025, the market is projected to increase to $4.14 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This past growth was largely supported by the expansion of citrus farming in warm climates, a surge in consumer awareness about the health benefits of vitamin C, the growth of juice processing industries, the broadening of global fruit trade, and improved post-harvest handling techniques.

Download a free sample of the orange market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19131&type=smp

Looking further ahead, the orange market is anticipated to maintain solid momentum, reaching $5.31 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4%. The forecast period’s growth is expected to be driven by increasing demand for organic and premium citrus varieties, higher utilization of oranges in health-oriented products, growth in value-added orange derivatives, more investments in cold storage facilities, and greater emphasis on traceability in fruit supply chains. Key trends projected to shape the market include a rising preference for fresh, nutrient-dense citrus fruits, expanded use of oranges in functional foods, diversification of processed orange product applications, heightened focus on quality grading and sorting, and wider adoption of cold chain logistics.

What Makes Oranges Special as a Fruit

Oranges, belonging to the Citrus sinensis species, are well-known for their distinctive round shape, bright orange skin, and a sweet yet tangy flavor profile. These fruits thrive in warm environments and are commonly enjoyed fresh, but they also have varied culinary uses. Rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and dietary fiber, oranges are celebrated for their nutritional benefits and versatility. Their combination of natural sweetness and health-supporting compounds contributes to their widespread appeal among consumers seeking wholesome food options.

View the full orange market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orange-global-market-report

Health Trends Driving Orange Market Expansion

One of the major factors fueling the orange market’s growth is the increasing consumer demand for nutritious and natural foods. These foods typically undergo minimal processing, contain no artificial additives, and are packed with essential nutrients that promote good health and overall wellness. With rising health consciousness, many consumers now prioritize food choices that offer long-term benefits and help prevent illnesses. Oranges, in particular, stand out for their high vitamin C content, which supports immune function and skin health, as well as their dietary fiber that aids digestion. They are also rich in antioxidants and provide a natural source of sweetness, making them both healthy and flavorful options.

Supporting this trend, in December 2024, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported that global fruit and vegetable production reached 2.1 billion tonnes, marking a 1% increase over 2022. Additionally, worldwide production of roots and tubers rose by 2% between 2022 and 2023. These figures reflect growing consumer interest in nutritious and natural foods, thereby boosting demand for oranges as part of a healthy diet.

Regional Breakdown of the Orange Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the orange market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The orange market analysis covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Orange Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Juices And Juice Concentrates Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/juices-and-juice-concentrates-global-market-report

Juice Concentrates Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/juice-concentrates-global-market-report

Frozen Tuna Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/frozen-tuna-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.