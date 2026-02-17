Scale Shift Ventures Acquires Botdog.co in Seven-Figure Deal

Scale Shift Ventures acquires San Francisco based startup Botdog.co, a leader in AI-powered sales automation, co-founded by Robin Choy and Guillaume Miara.

TORONTO, CANADA, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scale Shift Ventures has announced the successful completion of its acquisition of San Francisco based startup Botdog.co, a leading AI-powered sales automation platform co-founded by accomplished AI SaaS founders Robin Choy and Guillaume Miara. The transaction, valued in the seven-figure USD range, aligns with Scale Shift Ventures' strategy to acquire tools with significant potential and apply its operational expertise to accelerate growth.

Botdog empowers sales professionals and teams of all sizes to scale personalized outreach safely and effectively. It integrates with leading sales data tools; streamlines outreach workflows with AI-driven natural-language personalization; and enables users to benefit from adaptive sequences, team collaboration, advanced analytics, and strong compliance features that are built with platform-respecting activity pacing and safeguards to protect user accounts. This enables users to add highly relevant connections more efficiently, increase reply rates, and save significant time on prospecting.

Botdog is not simply another AI tool that accelerates outreach tasks. Rather, it serves as a strategic catalyst for modern sales teams. By removing the operational complexity and repetitive execution layers that slow professionals down, the platform enables users to focus on positioning, targeting, and relationship-building while ensuring their strategy is executed consistently and intelligently.

As part of Scale Shift Ventures' venture studio model, Botdog will initially continue to operate as it has pre-acquisition, with co-founders Robin Choy and Guillaume Miara transitioning into advisor roles to provide strategic guidance and continuity. Meanwhile Scale Shift Ventures will be injecting its dedicated management, development, and marketing teams to scale Botdog, enhancing features, expanding reach, and integrating synergies across the portfolio for faster innovation and market growth.

“At Scale Shift Ventures, we have been, and continue to be, very impressed with how quickly Robin and Guillaume have built and scaled this business with a small, highly efficient team” said Senthu Velnayagam, Managing Partner at Scale Shift Ventures “As a venture studio we vet a large number of companies and rarely encounter ones that are built so exceptionally well across every critical area from product excellence and user-centric design, to technical sophistication, compliance focus, and proven market traction in ways that are truly ready to scale to the next level. Robin and Guillaume's vision, execution, and ability to deliver a reliable, high-performing tool that sales teams genuinely love sets Botdog apart as a standout acquisition opportunity. We are excited to integrate Botdog into our venture studio ecosystem,"

Velnayagam added "Botdog’s metrics truly speak for themselves with a 98% 5 star rating on G2, and a robust user base of more than 5000 individuals from 1000 companies across over 31 different countries, with a majority of users in the US where the company was built and has established a strong presence.”

Robin Choy and Guillaume Miara, Co-Founders of Botdog.co commented: "Partnering with Scale Shift Ventures allows Botdog to maintain its independent operation and user experience while gaining powerful resources to scale. We'll step into advisor roles to ensure continuity and vision alignment, and we're confident that Scale Shift's management, dev, and marketing teams will drive rapid improvements and expansion. This is an exciting step forward for our users and the future of sales outreach automation."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed beyond the seven-figure USD valuation.

About Scale Shift Ventures

Scale Shift Ventures is a venture studio established in 2023 by marketing and tech industry veterans. The studio builds, acquires, and scales early-stage tech companies primarily in proptech, fintech, and AI-driven automation, providing funds to scale, hands-on development, bespoke go-to-market strategies, mentorship, operational support (including management, development, and marketing teams), and access to extensive networks across Canada, Sri Lanka, and India. Its mission is to create and empower transformative technologies that streamline industries and help startups thrive in competitive markets. The portfolio includes Repliers, Ownright, Cove, KIMP, Buy.ca, WOWCall, Quanto, and now Botdog.

About Botdog.co

Botdog.co, co-founded by Robin Choy and Guillaume Miara, is an AI-powered sales automation platform built for sales professionals. It helps teams scale personalized outreach by streamlining workflow coordination, supporting thoughtful messaging with AI-driven insights, and providing cloud-based collaboration, team management tools, and platform-respecting activity safeguards. Trusted by sales teams, Botdog empowers users to grow their professional networks significantly while maintaining compliance and authentic engagement.

For more information, visit www.scaleshift.ca or www.botdog.co.

