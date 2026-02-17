Rattle Tech Launches Table Signals Alerts, a QR-Based Guest Service Solution For Restaurants

Guests scan the table QR code to send instant service requests, while staff receive real-time alerts—no app download required.

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rattle Tech , a leading innovator in mobile and cloud-based solutions, today announced the launch of Table Signals Alerts , a new QR code-powered communication platform designed to help restaurants improve guest service, reduce wait times, and enhance staff efficiency - all without requiring guests to download an app.Built specifically for busy restaurants, bars, cafes, and nightclubs, Table Signals Alerts enables guests to simply scan a QR code placed on their table to request refills, the bill, silverware, or other assistance. Guests can also send specific messages directly to their server for customized requests, creating a more personalized communication experience. Each request appears instantly on staff devices through a clean, intuitive dashboard, helping teams stay organized and responsive during peak hours.“Restaurants today need tools that are fast to deploy, easy to use, and require zero hardware,” said Emmanuel Mathew, CEO of Rattle Tech. “Table Signals Alerts was designed to solve exactly that challenge - enabling smoother communication between guests and staff with a single scan.”Introducing VIP Access - A New Way for Restaurants to Build LoyaltyAlongside the launch, Rattle Tech is unveiling VIP Access, a new feature that allows restaurants to stay connected with their guests even after they leave.With VIP Access, customers can sign up in seconds and begin receiving restaurant-specific offers, promotions, and updates directly on their phones.“With our VIP feature, guests can sign up in seconds and start receiving exclusive offers, updates, and promotions through notifications,” Mathew added. “It’s a simple way to keep customers engaged and encourage repeat visits by delivering value directly to their phones.”Restaurants can create their own custom deals, time-sensitive offers, and loyalty perks - helping drive foot traffic, increase retention, and boost revenue.Key Features of Table Signals Alerts- No App Download Required: Guests scan a QR code to instantly request service.- Real-Time Staff Notifications: Requests appear immediately on staff devices for fast response.- Color-Coded Prioritization: Green, yellow, and red indicators help staff manage peak-hour load.- Easy Setup: Generate unique QR codes for each table and start using the system within minutes.- VIP Access Program: Restaurants can send push notifications with exclusive deals and personalized offers to returning customers.- Completely Free for Restaurants: No hardware, installation fees, or ongoing contract costs.A Modern Solution for a Fast-Changing IndustryTable Signals Alerts is designed for restaurants looking to enhance operational efficiency, reduce staff stress, and ensure a smoother dining experience. The system supports high-volume environments such as diners, family restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and hotel lounges.AvailabilityTable Signals Alerts is available today on the App Store and Google PlayStoreRestaurants can learn more or get started at www.tablesignalsalerts.com About Rattle TechRattle Tech is a California-based technology solutions provider specializing in AI-driven applications, mobile platforms, and operational efficiency tools for businesses and governments. With a commitment to simplicity, innovation, and real-world impact, Rattle Tech builds products that empower organizations to serve their customers better.Media ContactKarthik SunkariRattle Techskarthik@rattletech.com

