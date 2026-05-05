Civita App Expands Feature Set to Strengthen Digital 311 and Citizen Engagement for Cities

Civita App expands its 311 platform with new features for reporting, communication, analytics, and workforce management for cities.

With these new features, Civita App helps cities manage service requests more efficiently while improving communication between residents and city teams” — Emmanuel Mathew, CEO

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civita App introduces expanded capabilities including real-time notifications, multilingual support, analytics, and AI-powered tools to help cities improve service delivery and community engagement.“Our focus is to provide cities with a flexible platform that not only simplifies service requests but also enhances communication, accessibility, and operational efficiency,” - Emmanuel Mathew, CEO Rattle Tech , a leading provider of cloud-based and mobile solutions for government organizations, is expanding the feature set of its Civita App platform to deliver a more comprehensive digital 311 and citizen engagement solution for cities and counties across the United States.Civita App continues to evolve as a complete mobile-first platform that connects residents, city staff, and administrators through a unified ecosystem designed to streamline service requests, improve communication, and support smarter city operations.Core 311 and Citizen Engagement FeaturesCivita App provides a customizable 311 mobile application that enables residents to easily report issues, track requests, and stay informed about city updates.Key capabilities include:- User-friendly mobile app for residents to report issues and track service requests- Real-time notifications and messaging between residents and city departments- Website integration for seamless issue reporting across multiple channels- Cloud-based work order management for centralized service tracking- Multi-language support to serve diverse communities- ADA-compliant design to ensure accessibility for all usersThese features help cities improve transparency, accessibility, and responsiveness while enhancing the overall resident experience.Dedicated Tools for City EmployeesCivita App includes a dedicated mobile application for city staff, enabling field teams to efficiently manage work orders and service requests.City employees can:- View and manage assigned work orders in real time- Update status, severity, and notes directly from the field- Capture and upload photos with location-based data- Communicate with residents and team members through in-app messaging- Navigate to work order locations using integrated mapping toolsThis functionality allows municipalities to improve workforce productivity, reduce response times, and ensure efficient service delivery.Advanced Reporting and AnalyticsCivita App offers comprehensive reporting and analytics tools that provide actionable insights into city operations.Capabilities include:- Real-time dashboards and performance tracking- Trend analysis for service requests and issue patterns- Data-driven decision-making tools for city administratorsThese insights enable cities to optimize resources, identify recurring issues, and improve long-term planning.Optional Smart City FeaturesIn addition to its core platform, Civita App offers optional features that enhance engagement and operational capabilities:City AI Chatbot- An AI-powered assistant that provides instant responses to resident inquiries, enabling 24/7 support and reducing staff workload.Smart QR Code Integration- Dynamic QR codes that connect residents and visitors to city services, information, videos, maps, and surveys, enhancing accessibility and engagement.Geofencing- Location-based communication tools that allow cities to target notifications, manage service zones, and deliver geographically relevant updates.Check-in System- Secure location-based verification for city employees and service providers, improving accountability and tracking field operations.City Calendar- A centralized system for managing city events, meetings, and announcements, integrated with automated reminders for residents.Supporting Smarter, More Connected CommunitiesWith its expanded feature set, Civita App provides a scalable, integration-ready platform that enables cities to modernize operations while improving communication with residents.By combining digital 311 capabilities with advanced engagement tools, Civita App helps municipalities deliver more efficient, transparent, and accessible services.About Rattle TechRattle Tech is a U.S.-based software development company specializing in cloud-based platforms, mobile applications, AI-driven solutions, and public sector technology. The company focuses on helping government agencies improve efficiency, engagement, and service delivery through innovative digital solutions.Learn more at www.rattletech.com

Civita App – The Ultimate Smart City Solution for Resident Engagement

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