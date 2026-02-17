OMORIA OPENS ITS FIRST PRIVATE RESIDENCE ON PALM JUMEIRAH

Left to Right: 1) Abdulla Darwish - Group CEO BinSulaiman Group 2) Kareem Fahmy - Co-Founder & CEO - Omoria 3) H.E. Dr. Omar BinSulaiman - Co-Founder & Chairman Omoria 4) Ms Caroline Trichet - General Manager - Omoria

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Palm Jumeirah address becomes the first lived expression of Omoria's Dubai Standard— discreet service, intentional design, and a devotion to longevity and wellbeing.

Omoria Private Residences today marks its defining moment, opening its doors at Omoria Palme Couture on Palm Jumeirah—the brand's inaugural private residence. Introduced to the world less than a year ago, Omoria now moves from statement to presence—arriving on one of the most prestigious residential coastlines in the world.

Positioned on the Palm's West Beach, Omoria Private Residences embodies the architectural clarity and quietly uncompromising standard of living that define the brand. Every element— from material discipline to spatial proportion—has been considered to deliver a residence of calm confidence and enduring refinement.

Omoria was conceived in, and shaped by Dubai's globally recognised standard of excellence, drawing from Japanese hospitality and Italian design philosophies. At its core is a simple conviction: the highest form of luxury is not spectacle, but certainty—privacy without interruption, service with performance, and environments designed to feel instinctively right. A quieter, slower, more refined way of living. This is the ultra-luxury Dubai Standard— translated into residential life.

Dr. Omar BinSulaiman, Founder and Chairman of BinSulaiman Group - OBS, and Co-Founder and Chairman of Omoria said: "Palm Jumeirah is a global benchmark—and an address that demands a higher standard of intent. Opening Omoria's first residence here is deliberate. Omoria is born of Dubai's DNA: discreet, precise, and deeply human.

We built a residential hospitality platform where privacy is protected, longevity and wellbeing are integral, and excellence is consistent, not occasional."

In keeping with Omoria's founding philosophy, the residence introduces a layer of care shaped by longevity and wellbeing—delivered with understatement. The brand's Wellbeing Concierge supports residents through personalised lifestyle guidance and curated daily living, quietly reinforcing Omoria's belief that luxury is experienced most meaningfully at home.

Kareem Fahmy, Founder and Chairman of Innovate Living and Co-Founder and CEO of Omoria, added: "We have always developed projects with one question in mind: will this still feel correct ten years from now? Omoria carries that same discipline into how a home is lived in, not just how it is designed. At Omoria Palme Couture, the experience of living is tailored to the resident, the details they notice, the privacy they expect, the pace they choose, and the care that quietly supports daily life. This is not about introducing something new to Palm Jumeirah. It is a new standard of care within an address long established as a global benchmark”.

Omoria Palme Couture signals the brand's operating philosophy made tangible: a refined residential ecosystem where architecture, service, longevity, and wellbeing work as one—not as an add-on, but as a lived standard. From this first address on the Palm, Omoria will continue to expand across the UAE's most iconic destinations and, in time, into select global markets— remaining anchored in privacy, human-centric design, and the Dubai Standard of excellence.

About BinSulaiman Group - OBS

BinSulaiman Group - OBS is a privately held, diversified group headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with influence extending across the Middle East, UK, USA, and Emerging Markets. The Group makes a significant impact across sectors including BinSulaiman Art+, World’s first ultra luxury boutique Hopsitality Brand - Omoria, Luxury Retailing Lifestyle with Scentitude by OBS, Fashion Retailing, F&B Automotive Aftermarket Services, Real Estate, Global Logistics, Trading, FMCG, Investments, Leisure, Healthcare, and Consulting. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation, the Group upholds corporate responsibility and environmental stewardship while pioneering transformative solutions. With the region’s most extensive distribution network, BinSulaiman Group - OBS has established itself as a trusted partner of choice and a global leader in multiple industries.

Within its diversified portfolio, the Group operates Scentitude, a pioneering fragrance venture that embodies the essence of perfumery, brand innovation, and olfactory expertise. With a curated selection of niche luxury fragrances and immersive retail experiences, Scentitude has emerged as a premier luxury fragrance house under the OBS Lifestyle umbrella.

BinSulaiman Group - OBS has been recognized with prestigious accolades, including:

• Scentitude by OBS - Most Admired Retailer Award – MRF 2025 (The Oscars of Retail)

• Fastest Growing Company of the Year – 2023

• Most Admired Companies in the Middle East – 2024

Expanding into luxury living, Dr. Omar BinSulaiman has co-founded Omoria World’s First Ultra-Luxury Private Residences, redefining ultra-luxury hospitality with Dubai standards as the new global benchmark. Omoria blends cultural depth, personalized service, sophisticated design, holistic wellbeing, and longevity-focused living—ushering in a new era of residential luxury.

Through its landmark partnership with Michelin Lifestyle, BinSulaiman Group - OBS extends its influence across the Automotive and Lifestyle sectors in the GCC, Egypt, and Algeria—driving transformative initiatives, setting new industry benchmarks, and advancing the automotive aftermarket ecosystem.

The Group also champions cultural innovation through BinSulaiman Art+, a platform dedicated to fostering artistic exchange and building a globally recognized creative ecosystem aligned with the UAE’s visionary roadmap.

To learn more, visit www.binsulaimangroup.com.

About Omoria.

Omoria is an ultra-luxury residential-first hospitality brand co-founded by Kareem Fahmy and H.E. Dr. Omar Bin Sulaiman. Omoria curates an ecosystem of intuitive services and world-class design, enhancing the longevity, well-being, and lifestyle of its residents.

At the core of Omoria is Omotenashi, the Japanese philosophy of anticipatory care, paired with the Italian design refinement. Omoria creates more than just living spaces; it builds and manages sanctuaries for residents seeking environments that are intuitively tailored to their way of being. With 24-hour concierge, longevity, and wellbeing-centric, instinctive services and amenities, the pioneering brand is transforming the concept of home and reimagining the future of ultra-luxury hospitality residences.

