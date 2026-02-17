Citrus Oil Market 2026-2030: Exploring Growth Trends and Recent Developments

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Citrus Oil Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Citrus Oil Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The citrus oil market has captured growing attention recently, driven by rising consumer demand for natural ingredients and versatile applications across various industries. This sector is set to experience robust expansion in the coming years as preferences shift toward clean-label products and sustainable sourcing.

Citrus Oil Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2030
In recent years, the citrus oil market has experienced substantial growth, rising from $8.78 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $9.33 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This upward trend is largely fueled by a surge in consumer preference for natural components, the expanding use of citrus oils in food and beverage flavoring, the growing incorporation in personal care products, increased adoption of aromatherapy, and the availability of by-products from citrus processing. Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $11.87 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2%. Factors supporting this growth include heightened demand for clean-label formulations, greater utilization of citrus oils in pharmaceuticals, expansion of online sales channels, rising interest in functional fragrances, and a stronger emphasis on sustainable sourcing methods. Emerging trends likely to influence the market include the rising popularity of natural flavoring agents, increased incorporation of citrus oils in wellness products, wider adoption of cold-pressed extraction techniques, growth in organic citrus oil offerings, and enhanced focus on product traceability.

Download a free sample of the citrus oil market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18998&type=smp

Understanding Citrus Oil and Its Versatile Uses
Citrus oil is an essential oil extracted from the rinds of citrus fruits, prized for its fresh, uplifting scent that promotes mood enhancement and well-being. Beyond its popularity in perfumes and household items, citrus oil has potential health benefits such as antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. Its widespread use spans food flavoring and aromatherapy, where it serves as a natural remedy supporting health and relaxation.

Rising Adoption in Food and Beverage Industry Boosts Citrus Oil Demand
One of the primary drivers behind the citrus oil market expansion is its increasing use in the food and beverage sector. This category encompasses all edible products, both solid and liquid, prepared and consumed by people. Factors like population growth, evolving lifestyles, heightened health awareness, and sustainability initiatives all contribute to growing demand for food and beverage items. Citrus oils play a key role by enhancing the flavor and aroma profile of these products, imparting a refreshing zest. Additionally, their potential health benefits, including antioxidant effects and digestive support, make them especially favored in health-conscious formulations. For instance, in April 2025, data from GOV.UK revealed that spending on food and beverages consumed outside the home rose by 0.6%, climbing from £116.9 billion in 2022 to £117.6 billion in 2023. This growth underscores the expanding role of citrus oils in enhancing food and beverage products.

View the full citrus oil market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/citrus-oil-global-market-report

Market Leadership by Region in Citrus Oil Industry
In 2025, North America stood as the largest market for citrus oil, holding the biggest regional share. However, the fastest growth rate is projected to come from the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The citrus oil market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Citrus Oil Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Oils Global Market Report 2026
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oils-global-market-report

Palm Oil Global Market Report 2026
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/palm-oil-global-market-report

Soybean Oil Global Market Report 2026
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soybean-oil-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:
Saumya Sahay
Americas +1 310-496-7795
Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534
Europe +44 7882 955267
Email: saumyas@tbrc.info
The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:
• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Citrus Oil Market 2026-2030: Exploring Growth Trends and Recent Developments

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides more than 17,500+ market research reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ countries. These reports offer a comprehensive view of market dynamics over a 10-year period, including historic and forecast data, segmentation insights, market share analysis, and key trends and strategies. As a global leader in market research, we specialize in customer, product, market, and competitor intelligence. Our insights are powered by extensive secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary datasets, and in-house expertise. With a team of 350+ experts across 28 countries, we manage over 1.5 million datasets covering industries such as services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We provide targeted intelligence solutions designed to support your strategic decisions — from market selection to customer targeting and competitive positioning.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Plant-Based Food Market Projected CAGR and Strategic Partnerships Transforming Market Dynamics from 2026 to 2030
Pet Supplements Market Expected to Reach USD Billion by 2030 as Growing Concern for Animal Welfare Drives Growth
Fisetin Market Trends 2026-2030: Regional Insights and Size Analysis
View All Stories From This Author