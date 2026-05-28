Melon Processing Equipment Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

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The Business Research Company’s Melon Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The melon processing equipment sector has experienced notable expansion recently, reflecting the growing demand for efficient fruit processing solutions. As consumer preferences evolve and food processing technologies advance, this market is set to see continued growth and innovation. Let’s explore the market’s size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and industry trends shaping its future.

Projected Market Expansion for Melon Processing Equipment Through 2026

The melon processing equipment market has shown robust growth in recent years, with its size poised to increase from $1.17 billion in 2025 to $1.25 billion in 2026. This corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The expansion during the historical period can be linked to several factors including the flourishing fresh-cut fruit industry, rising labor costs in food processing sectors, greater demand for processed melon-based products, widespread adoption of manual and semi-automatic machinery, and an ongoing focus on enhancing product consistency and quality.

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Forecasted Growth and Emerging Trends in the Melon Processing Equipment Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching a valuation of $1.63 billion by 2030, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.0%. This growth is driven by increasing implementation of fully automated melon processing lines, a surge in juice and beverage manufacturing, more investments into smart food processing technologies, demand for products with extended shelf life, and the overall expansion of global melon production and exports. Key trends anticipated during this period include the rise of automation in melon processing, increased use of hygienic and food safety-compliant equipment, growing preference for energy-efficient and sustainable systems, development of multi-functional machinery for value-added products, and integration of real-time monitoring and quality control technologies.

Understanding Melon Processing Equipment and Its Role in the Industry

Melon processing equipment encompasses a range of machines and systems designed to handle melons from harvest through to finished, market-ready products. These machines perform tasks such as washing, sorting, peeling, cutting, deseeding, juicing, and packaging, all while prioritizing hygiene, processing efficiency, and product quality. Such equipment is essential in fresh-cut fruit facilities, juice and beverage production plants, and other food processing sectors to ensure consistent output, reduce labor demands, extend product shelf life, and comply with food safety regulations.

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Rising Demand for Processed Fruits as a Key Growth Driver in the Melon Processing Equipment Market

The growing consumer preference for processed fruit products is a significant factor fueling the melon processing equipment market. Processed fruits—those altered from their fresh state by methods like canning, drying, juicing, freezing, or preserving—offer longer shelf life and convenient consumption options. Busy lifestyles and the need for ready-to-eat foods have driven up demand for such products. Melon processing equipment plays a crucial role by enabling efficient washing, peeling, cutting, deseeding, pulping, and packaging of melons into fresh-cut cubes, juices, purees, frozen pieces, and canned fruits. For instance, in June 2025, data from a UK government agency indicated a 4.0% year-over-year increase in total fruit supply, rising from approximately 3.695 million tonnes in 2023 to 3.843 million tonnes in 2024. This rise in processed fruit consumption directly supports the growth of the melon processing equipment market.

Regional Overview Highlighting Market Leaders and Growth Hotspots in Melon Processing Equipment

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the melon processing equipment market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market report covers key geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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