Analysis Report on Nuts Market Size, Share, and Trends by Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Nuts Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nuts market has experienced substantial growth recently, reflecting shifting consumer preferences and expanding applications across the food industry. With increasing health awareness and innovation in nut-based products, this sector is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and future trends shaping the nuts market.

Nuts Market Size and Expansion Outlook
The size of the nuts market has seen significant growth over recent years. It is projected to rise from $61.51 billion in 2025 to $65.18 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This past growth has been propelled by greater health consciousness among consumers, the worldwide increase in nut cultivation, expanded use of nuts in bakery and confectionery products, availability of a wide variety of nuts, and the growth of nut-based spreads and oils.

Download a free sample of the nuts market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15426&type=smp

Looking ahead, the nuts market is anticipated to continue its strong growth, reaching $79.62 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1%. This anticipated expansion is fueled by rising demand for organic and sustainably sourced nuts, growth in nut-based dairy alternatives, an increased focus on premium and flavored nut products, broader online retail penetration, and advancements in nut processing technologies. Key trends expected to influence the market include heightened demand for protein-rich snacks, growing use of nut ingredients in plant-based diets, expansion of value-added nut products, and enhanced emphasis on traceability and quality control.

Nuts as a Nutritious and Versatile Food Choice
Nuts are edible seeds encased in hard shells, known for their rich content of healthy fats, protein, and essential nutrients. They can be consumed raw, roasted, or used in various culinary applications such as snacks, desserts, and nut butters. Offering a combination of protein, healthy fats, and dietary fiber, nuts serve as a highly versatile and nutrient-dense food option. Their adaptability makes them a popular choice for those seeking to maintain a balanced and healthful diet.

View the full nuts market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuts-global-market-report

Rising Popularity of Plant-Based Diets Boosting Nuts Demand
One of the primary forces driving the nuts market is the growing adoption of plant-based diets. These diets emphasize foods derived from plants—including fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, and seeds—while minimizing or eliminating animal products. This shift is largely fueled by increased awareness of environmental sustainability, health advantages, and ethical concerns surrounding animal welfare.

Nuts play a critical role in plant-based diets because they offer a valuable source of protein, healthy fats, and vital nutrients. Their versatility makes them a satisfying and nutritious substitute for animal-derived products. For example, in May 2025, the Plant Based Foods Association reported that U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods reached $8.1 billion in 2024, with plant-based protein powders and liquids increasing by 11% in sales dollars and 13% in units to $450 million. These figures highlight how the growing interest in plant-based lifestyles is driving increased consumption and demand for nuts.

Europe’s Leading Position in the Nuts Market and Emerging Regions
In 2025, Europe was the largest market for nuts globally. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in growth rates during the forecast period. The market report includes analysis from key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of the global nuts market landscape.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Nuts Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Nuts Global Market Report 2026
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuts-global-market-report

Nut Ingredients Global Market Report 2026
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nut-ingredients-global-market-report

Organic Edible Nuts And Seeds Global Market Report 2026
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-edible-nuts-and-seeds-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:
Saumya Sahay
Americas +1 310-496-7795
Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534
Europe +44 7882 955267
Email: saumyas@tbrc.info
The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:
• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267
info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Analysis Report on Nuts Market Size, Share, and Trends by Product

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides more than 17,500+ market research reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ countries. These reports offer a comprehensive view of market dynamics over a 10-year period, including historic and forecast data, segmentation insights, market share analysis, and key trends and strategies. As a global leader in market research, we specialize in customer, product, market, and competitor intelligence. Our insights are powered by extensive secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary datasets, and in-house expertise. With a team of 350+ experts across 28 countries, we manage over 1.5 million datasets covering industries such as services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We provide targeted intelligence solutions designed to support your strategic decisions — from market selection to customer targeting and competitive positioning.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Plant-Based Food Market Projected CAGR and Strategic Partnerships Transforming Market Dynamics from 2026 to 2030
Pet Supplements Market Expected to Reach USD Billion by 2030 as Growing Concern for Animal Welfare Drives Growth
Fisetin Market Trends 2026-2030: Regional Insights and Size Analysis
View All Stories From This Author