Analysis Report on Nuts Market Size, Share, and Trends by Product

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nuts market has experienced substantial growth recently, reflecting shifting consumer preferences and expanding applications across the food industry. With increasing health awareness and innovation in nut-based products, this sector is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and future trends shaping the nuts market.

Nuts Market Size and Expansion Outlook

The size of the nuts market has seen significant growth over recent years. It is projected to rise from $61.51 billion in 2025 to $65.18 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This past growth has been propelled by greater health consciousness among consumers, the worldwide increase in nut cultivation, expanded use of nuts in bakery and confectionery products, availability of a wide variety of nuts, and the growth of nut-based spreads and oils.

Looking ahead, the nuts market is anticipated to continue its strong growth, reaching $79.62 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1%. This anticipated expansion is fueled by rising demand for organic and sustainably sourced nuts, growth in nut-based dairy alternatives, an increased focus on premium and flavored nut products, broader online retail penetration, and advancements in nut processing technologies. Key trends expected to influence the market include heightened demand for protein-rich snacks, growing use of nut ingredients in plant-based diets, expansion of value-added nut products, and enhanced emphasis on traceability and quality control.

Nuts as a Nutritious and Versatile Food Choice

Nuts are edible seeds encased in hard shells, known for their rich content of healthy fats, protein, and essential nutrients. They can be consumed raw, roasted, or used in various culinary applications such as snacks, desserts, and nut butters. Offering a combination of protein, healthy fats, and dietary fiber, nuts serve as a highly versatile and nutrient-dense food option. Their adaptability makes them a popular choice for those seeking to maintain a balanced and healthful diet.

Rising Popularity of Plant-Based Diets Boosting Nuts Demand

One of the primary forces driving the nuts market is the growing adoption of plant-based diets. These diets emphasize foods derived from plants—including fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, and seeds—while minimizing or eliminating animal products. This shift is largely fueled by increased awareness of environmental sustainability, health advantages, and ethical concerns surrounding animal welfare.

Nuts play a critical role in plant-based diets because they offer a valuable source of protein, healthy fats, and vital nutrients. Their versatility makes them a satisfying and nutritious substitute for animal-derived products. For example, in May 2025, the Plant Based Foods Association reported that U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods reached $8.1 billion in 2024, with plant-based protein powders and liquids increasing by 11% in sales dollars and 13% in units to $450 million. These figures highlight how the growing interest in plant-based lifestyles is driving increased consumption and demand for nuts.

Europe’s Leading Position in the Nuts Market and Emerging Regions

In 2025, Europe was the largest market for nuts globally. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead in growth rates during the forecast period. The market report includes analysis from key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of the global nuts market landscape.

