Cockpit Explain Launches Real-Time AI Cockpit Assistant for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Cockpit Explain AI assistant delivering real-time cockpit systems guidance to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 pilots.

A purpose-built AI cockpit assistant delivering real-time avionics guidance for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 pilots.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cockpit Explain, an AI-powered cockpit education tool specifically developed for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, designed to help sim pilots understand their aircraft systems with clarity and confidence.

Unlike generic AI platforms, Cockpit Explain is purpose-built specifically for MSFS 2024 cockpit environments. It delivers structured, step-by-step avionics guidance based on cockpit screenshots or direct pilot questions, allowing users to receive immediate explanations during every phase of flight.

Designed with simplicity at its core, the experience is intentionally streamlined. Pilots upload a screenshot or ask a question and receive precise, instructional guidance without distraction. No complex setup. No technical barriers. Just clear cockpit understanding in seconds.

Cockpit Explain was created by a real-world pilot with over 30 years of cockpit experience and a lifelong Microsoft Flight Simulator user. The guidance is grounded in real flight training principles and adapted specifically for sim pilots of all levels, from beginners learning their first cockpit to experienced users flying complex aircraft.

As MSFS 2024 introduces deeper avionics systems and more detailed aircraft, Cockpit Explain positions itself as the ideal upgrade companion tool. It helps pilots reduce cockpit confusion, accelerate learning, and build operational confidence across general aviation aircraft, business jets, and airliners.

Cockpit Explain is available now.

For more information, visit:

https://cockpitexplain.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.