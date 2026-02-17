By the Numbers EGLEs response to emergencies

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) works hard to prevent emergencies before they happen, but when they arise, EGLE is there.

“From water main breaks to hazardous spills, the EGLE team addresses environmental and health risks through rapid response, technical expertise, and coordination with local first responders,” notes Jay Eickholt, EGLE’s emergency management coordinator.

EGLE provides rapid response to hazardous spills. 2,913 potential environmental emergencies were reported to the Pollution Emergency Alerting System (PEAS) 24/7 hotline. An additional 32,287 people contacted EGLE’s Environmental Assistance Center with non-emergency questions.

EGLE oversees major cleanup projects. One complaint led to the discovery of over 100 drums filled with flammable paints and polyurethane in an abandoned warehouse in Detroit, several of which were leaking and mingling with rain from the damaged roof. EGLE is working to complete the cleanup, along with the EPA, and is holding the owner responsible.

19 high hazard dams are being repaired or removed, thanks to $14.9 million from the Dam Risk Reduction Grant Program. These grants enable critical action to prevent dam failure, which can cause massive property damage and even loss of life.

Northern Michigan storm response. In response to 2025’s severe winter storms, EGLE staff responded across northern Michigan. EGLE teams worked with local governments and businesses to safely handle debris, ensured drinking water and wastewater plants remained in proper operation despite power outages, and traversed the state to monitor high-risk dams and respond to flooding.

The year 2025 also marked the 50th anniversary of the Pollution Emergency Alerting System.