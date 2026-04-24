EGLE Classroom launches Great Lakes Green Schools Fellowship for teachers
EGLE Classroom plans to offer a brand-new Fellowship program for K-12 educators in the 2026-2027 school year, funded by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
The Great Lakes Green Schools Fellowship will support a cohort of 30 Michigan K-12 educators in a year-long fellowship focused on helping K-12 schools implement Great Lakes Literacy Principles in ways that will support their buildings’ Michigan Green Schools certification. The fellowship program will include:
- A mix of virtual and in-person professional development opportunities around Great Lakes science and Great Lakes Literacy Principles
- Training around best practices in place-based environmental stewardship education
- Networking with Great Lakes scientists and leaders to increase environmental career awareness
- Funding to attend the Michigan Alliance for Environmental and Outdoor Education annual conference in Flint on October 2-4, 2026
- Funding to attend the Michigan Student Sustainability Summit in Spring 2027
- Approximately $1,500 in funding to support youth-led Great Lakes stewardship action projects in Fellows’ schools
Applications will be available on the EGLE Classroom and Michigan Green Schools webpages beginning on May 1. Applications are due by May 30, and selected Fellows will be notified by June 15.
- Complete the form to be notified when application materials are available.
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