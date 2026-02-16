Anna Silva confirmed as General Services Department secretary 

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Senate unanimously confirmed Anna Silva today as the cabinet secretary of the General Services Department.

“Secretary Silva is a seasoned and talented leader with extensive experience in facilities management operations and procurement,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “I’m grateful for her contributions to this administration and I thank the Senate for confirming her as cabinet secretary today.”

At the General Services Department (GSD), Silva manages more than 6.8 million square feet of state property assets and continues to modernize the state’s procurement system with responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources for the people of New Mexico.

Secretary Silva’s accomplishments include overseeing construction of the governor’s award-winning veterans’ home project — a $58 million project in Truth or Consequences; the Secure Storage Facility, a $15 million facility in Santa Fe used to safeguard state assets; and the Crime Lab, a 44,000 square-foot facility in Santa Fe aimed at investigating crimes. Silva completed each of these projects on time and under budget.

Under her leadership, the state purchasing department launched New Mexico’s first e-procurement system, which advances fair competition and improves transparency and accountability for the citizens of New Mexico. Silva continues to standardize procurement submissions, streamline operations and ensure consistency while assisting the state’s executive agencies in procurement.

“Secretary Silva is a leader in the cabinet,” said Sen. George Muñoz, sponsor of her appointment. “Her experience and skill set to run an agency will result in cost savings.”

“I am truly honored and deeply appreciative of the trust the Governor and the Legislature have placed in me,” said Secretary Silva. “My team and I are committed to enhancing quality, cost-effective services for our fellow state agencies, ensuring they have the essential resources and support they need to fulfill their missions effectively.”

Prior to her appointment as secretary, Silva served as the deputy secretary of the General Services Department and director of the Facilities Management Division. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of New Mexico.