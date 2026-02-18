Graybox Acquires Good & Gold to Expand Brand & Performance-Driven Growth Capabilities

Graybox Acquires Good & Gold

The acquisition unites Good & Gold’s brand-first creative with Graybox’s growth strategies to deliver more integrated marketing solutions.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graybox , a growth-centric consulting firm, today announced the acquisition of Good & Gold , a brand-first creative and digital marketing agency known for its thoughtful, strategic approach to brand building & marketing campaigns.The acquisition unites two complementary teams with shared values around collaboration, strategy, and long-term client success. By combining Graybox performance-driven growth expertise with Good & Gold’s creative and brand leadership, the integrated agency will deliver more connected solutions across brand strategy, creative, digital experiences, and marketing execution. Together, the combined team will offer clients a more seamless, end-to-end approach, aligning brand and performance from strategy through execution, and increasing accountability for measurable growth outcomes.“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Good & Gold’s clients and team into Graybox. They’re a lean but mighty team of excellent marketers, thinkers and brand strategists that will give us more capabilities to serve our clients better and drive more innovative growth solutions. I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together.” -Paul Weinert, Founder & Managing Principal at Graybox.Graybox partners with ambitious organizations to navigate complex growth challenges through strategy, creative, technology, and marketing execution. The agency works across industries including e-commerce, healthcare, B2B, and emerging technologies, helping brands move from insight to action with measurable results.Good & Gold is a creative and digital marketing agency built on the belief that strong brands are created through inclusivity, curiosity, and collaboration. The agency is recognized for translating brand purpose into meaningful creative and marketing experiences through a tight-knit team of strategists, designers, writers, and digital experts.“I’ve long admired Graybox’s well-run operation and the breadth of complementary capabilities they’ve built. This acquisition is a natural strategic fit that allows us to extend our offerings, operate with greater scale, and deliver more integrated brand and growth solutions to our clients. As the market continues to evolve, joining forces positions us to be more ambitious, more effective, and more resilient in how we support long-term client success. Just as important, Graybox’s leadership brings operational rigor, stability, and a clear growth vision that creates meaningful opportunity for the Good & Gold team. I’m excited about what we can build together, combining strong brand thinking with performance-driven execution to create durable value for clients, partners, and our people.” -Carrie Hinton, Founder & CEO at Good & Gold.As part of the acquisition, the Good & Gold team will join Graybox, continuing to serve existing partners while expanding the agency’s strategic, technical & staffing capabilities.The acquisition aligns with Graybox’s long-term strategy by expanding its service capabilities and to better support our client-partners through integrated brand and growth services. Partners of both organizations can expect continuity, expanded offerings, and access to a broader team aligned around delivering thoughtful, scalable growth solutions.*****About GrayboxGraybox is a Portland-based, growth-centric consulting firm that deeply partners with companies to rapidly increase revenue and scale operations.About Good & GoldGood & Gold is a creative and digital marketing agency based in Portland, Oregon, focused on inclusive collaboration, thoughtful design, and strategic marketing.

