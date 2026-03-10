2026 Reader Views Fiction Awards Open for Submissions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Reader Views is now accepting submissions for the 2026 Reader Views Fiction Awards.
The Fiction Awards are open to independent, small press, university press, and self-published authors across a wide range of genres.
Each entry receives a professional editorial review and is evaluated using Reader Views’ established 20-point scoring system. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Grand Prize honors include cash awards, along with category recognition.
The entry window runs from March 1 through September 30, 2026. Reviews will be completed by October 31, 2026, with final judging in November and winners announced later that month.
Beginning in 2026, the Reader Views Literary Awards operate under two distinct programs, one for Fiction and one for Non-Fiction, each following its own schedule and review timeline.
“The awards have grown in both volume and range,” said Sheri Hoyte and Susan Violante, Managing Editors of Reader Views. “With Fiction and Non-Fiction operating on their own cycles, we can keep the process moving smoothly and give each entry the attention it deserves.”
The Fiction Awards include categories spanning literary fiction, mystery, romance, fantasy, historical fiction, young adult, children’s fiction, poetry, and graphic novels.
Eligibility requirements, full category listings, and submission guidelines are available at: https://readerviews.com/literaryawards/
About Reader Views
Founded in 2005, Reader Views is an independent book review and author publicity platform serving independent and small-press authors. In addition to professional reviews, Reader Views offers author interviews, a literary podcast, digital magazine exposure, and the annual Reader Views Literary Awards.
Sheri Hoyte
The Fiction Awards are open to independent, small press, university press, and self-published authors across a wide range of genres.
Each entry receives a professional editorial review and is evaluated using Reader Views’ established 20-point scoring system. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Grand Prize honors include cash awards, along with category recognition.
The entry window runs from March 1 through September 30, 2026. Reviews will be completed by October 31, 2026, with final judging in November and winners announced later that month.
Beginning in 2026, the Reader Views Literary Awards operate under two distinct programs, one for Fiction and one for Non-Fiction, each following its own schedule and review timeline.
“The awards have grown in both volume and range,” said Sheri Hoyte and Susan Violante, Managing Editors of Reader Views. “With Fiction and Non-Fiction operating on their own cycles, we can keep the process moving smoothly and give each entry the attention it deserves.”
The Fiction Awards include categories spanning literary fiction, mystery, romance, fantasy, historical fiction, young adult, children’s fiction, poetry, and graphic novels.
Eligibility requirements, full category listings, and submission guidelines are available at: https://readerviews.com/literaryawards/
About Reader Views
Founded in 2005, Reader Views is an independent book review and author publicity platform serving independent and small-press authors. In addition to professional reviews, Reader Views offers author interviews, a literary podcast, digital magazine exposure, and the annual Reader Views Literary Awards.
Sheri Hoyte
Reader Views
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.