2026 Reader Views Fiction Awards Open for Submissions

Reader Views Literary Awards

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reader Views is now accepting submissions for the 2026 Reader Views Fiction Awards.

The Fiction Awards are open to independent, small press, university press, and self-published authors across a wide range of genres.

Each entry receives a professional editorial review and is evaluated using Reader Views’ established 20-point scoring system. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Grand Prize honors include cash awards, along with category recognition.

The entry window runs from March 1 through September 30, 2026. Reviews will be completed by October 31, 2026, with final judging in November and winners announced later that month.

Beginning in 2026, the Reader Views Literary Awards operate under two distinct programs, one for Fiction and one for Non-Fiction, each following its own schedule and review timeline.

“The awards have grown in both volume and range,” said Sheri Hoyte and Susan Violante, Managing Editors of Reader Views. “With Fiction and Non-Fiction operating on their own cycles, we can keep the process moving smoothly and give each entry the attention it deserves.”

The Fiction Awards include categories spanning literary fiction, mystery, romance, fantasy, historical fiction, young adult, children’s fiction, poetry, and graphic novels.

Eligibility requirements, full category listings, and submission guidelines are available at: https://readerviews.com/literaryawards/

About Reader Views

Founded in 2005, Reader Views is an independent book review and author publicity platform serving independent and small-press authors. In addition to professional reviews, Reader Views offers author interviews, a literary podcast, digital magazine exposure, and the annual Reader Views Literary Awards.

Sheri Hoyte
Reader Views
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2026 Reader Views Fiction Awards Open for Submissions

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Sheri Hoyte
Reader Views
Company/Organization
Reader Views
11900 Jollyville Rd. #201673
Austin, Texas, 78759
United States
+1 512-784-1614
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Your Partner in Book Reviews and Indie Author Promotion Welcome to Reader Views, a trusted name in the literary community since 2005. We began as a humble book review service, but our passion for supporting independent authors has driven us to grow and diversify our offerings. Our mission is to bridge the gap between talented indie authors and their potential readers, helping them captivate and engage audiences worldwide. With our comprehensive range of services, we’re here to support you every step of the way.

Reader Views

More From This Author
2026 Reader Views Fiction Awards Open for Submissions
“Gone to Where” wins the 2025 Reader Views Grand Prize Bronze Award in Fiction
Reader Views Literary Awards Introduces Separate Fiction and Non-Fiction Programs Beginning in 2026
View All Stories From This Author