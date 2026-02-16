Reinstate Labs Resolves Critical Google Business Profile Issues From Suspensions to Lost Access

Doukas Media with Reinstate Labs

Reinstate Labs partners with businesses to resolve verification issues, review losses, negative review attacks, and visibility drops.

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reinstate Labs continues its mission to help business owners recover and protect their presence on Google Search and Google Maps. Through policy-compliant recovery processes and direct collaboration with Google Business Profile Support, the company helps businesses maintain online visibility that is often critical to their survival.

For many business owners, a suspended or disabled Google Business Profile isn’t only an inconvenience, it can determine whether a business stays open or shuts its doors. Reinstate Labs handles these high-stakes situations every week, resolving complex cases that range from policy suspensions and disabled profiles to email compromises, ownership disputes, and accidental deletions.

Email Compromise Locks Out Remodeling Company

DN Expert Remodeling LLC lost complete access to its Google Business Profile after the business email was compromised. The profile disappeared from the owner’s account and from Google Search results entirely. Even after regaining access to the email account, owner Nadav was unable to restore the original profile.

After discovering Reinstate Labs online, Nadav reached out for help. The team gathered historical details from the removed profile and initiated the appropriate recovery workflow. By working directly with Google Business Profile Support, Reinstate Labs created a new profile with matching business information and successfully recovered eligible reviews, restoring the company’s presence on Google.

Marketing Agency Holds Profile Hostage

Anytown Tree Service Inc faced a different challenge when a former marketing agency refused to transfer ownership of the company’s Google Business Profile after their contract ended. The business owner was effectively locked out of their own listing.

Reinstate Labs reviewed the situation and initiated the recovery process in accordance with Google’s guidelines. A new profile was created using identical business details, and through direct coordination with Google Business Profile Support, the profile was recovered with its reviews intact and full ownership returned to the rightful business owner.

Accidental Deletion Wipes Out Thousands of Reviews

One of the most critical cases involved a business owner who accidentally removed multiple Google Business Profiles from their account. Four profiles were affected, including Ace’s Garage Door Repair and Installation and Same Day Air Conditioning and Heating, each with more than 1,000 reviews. The sudden loss of reputation and visibility was devastating.

Reinstate Labs acted quickly, collecting detailed historical information including associated email accounts, Business Profile IDs, and prior listing data. After a thorough investigation, new profiles were recreated with identical business details and fully documented for Google Business Profile Support. All eligible reviews were restored, and the businesses were successfully returned to Google Search and Maps.

Resolving Suspensions, Policy Issues, and Ongoing Profile Challenges

While deletions and ownership disputes create immediate emergencies, profile suspensions are far more common and equally damaging. Suspended profiles disappear from Google Search and Maps, instantly cutting off customer discovery and trust. Reinstate Labs works with suspended businesses to identify the cause, correct legitimate policy issues, and navigate the reinstatement process properly, often after multiple failed attempts by the business owner.

Beyond reinstatements, Reinstate Labs partners with businesses to resolve verification issues, review losses, duplicate listings, negative review attacks, ranking problems, and visibility drops following enforcement actions. By restoring accurate business details, maintaining proper categories, and escalating issues through the correct support channels, the company provides long-term stability for businesses operating within Google’s ecosystem.

About DN Expert Remodeling LLC

DN Expert Remodeling LLC is a professional remodeling company providing high-quality renovation services to residential and commercial clients. The company relies on its Google Business Profile to connect with customers, showcase its work, and maintain trust within its local market.

About Doukas Media

Doukas Media is a digital marketing agency specializing in Google Business Profile services, local SEO, and online visibility solutions for small and service-based businesses. Through its dedicated reinstatement division, Reinstate Labs, Doukas Media helps businesses recover suspended or disabled profiles, resolve ownership disputes, restore lost reviews, and protect their presence on Google Search and Maps using policy-compliant processes and direct collaboration with Google Support.

For more information, visit www.reinstatelabs.com or call (516) 350-8014.

