Coopers Mills Appoints Paul Bavineau Founder and Partner

WHITEFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coopers Mills, Inc. (CMI), the parent company of Swallowtail Creamery, today announced that Paul Bavineau has joined the company as a Founder and Partner following his capital investment and long-term leadership commitment.Bavineau assumes multiple senior roles within the company, including Director on the Board of Directors, Corporate Secretary, and Partner & Director of Site Development & Installations. His responsibilities span corporate governance and hands-on operational leadership, with a primary focus on the development, buildout, and long-term stewardship of CMI’s physical facilities and infrastructure.A long-time Maine resident, Bavineau brings deep ties to the state’s communities and culture. In addition to his operational leadership, he is a professional Argentine tango instructor who has taught and performed across Maine for many years. His experience teaching movement, balance, and trust informs his leadership style at CMI, particularly in mentoring teams and shaping experiential programs grounded in care, coordination, and human connection.“Paul is a true founding partner in this company,” said Sean Harrington, CEO of Coopers Mills, Inc. “He brings steady judgment, practical execution, and a deep respect for place. His leadership strengthens not just our operations, but the way we bring people together around our campus.”As Partner & Director of Site Development & Installations, Bavineau will lead and support facility buildouts, infrastructure improvements, site development and expansions, contractor and vendor oversight, permitting and compliance, and ongoing safety and structural stewardship across the company’s properties.Beginning in summer 2026, Bavineau will also take on leadership responsibility for CMI’s on-campus retreats and experiential programming designed to connect visitors more directly to food, craft, and Maine’s working landscape. Planned programs include “Tango Under the Stars,” an outdoor evening gathering centered on music and movement, and “The Cultured Experience,” a hands-on, kid-friendly creamery program where participants produce their own yogurt and butter within Swallowtail’s refreshed facilities.Additional coastal excursions are planned to Damariscotta and Belfast, including half-day experiences featuring lobstering, oyster collecting, rowing, and boating within Maine’s working harbors.CMI also plans to launch an Artist in Residence program during winter 2026–2027. The inaugural residency will be a 10-week retreat welcoming three artists to live and work on campus. Artists will be selected by committee and provided dedicated space and time for focused creative practice. The program will initially accept painters and writers, emphasizing quiet work and reflection during Maine’s winter season.Swallowtail is a heritage brand in Maine. Many adults who grew up eating the company’s yogurt and cultured butter are now feeding those same products to their own children. In the coming year, Swallowtail products are also expected to appear in select Maine public school meal programs, further extending the brand’s presence into daily life across the state.In addition to his operational and experiential responsibilities, Bavineau serves as a voting Director and Corporate Secretary, supporting governance, corporate recordkeeping, and compliance procedures.Lauren Pignatello, Founder of the Swallowtail brand, reflected on Bavineau’s long relationship with the company and its products. Now living in Amsterdam with her family, she remains closely connected to the brand she founded.“Paul has been part of the Swallowtail story for as long as I can remember,” Pignatello said. “I’ve always called him Blueberry Kefir — it’s his favorite, and he’s been asking us to bring it back for years. He’s enjoyed Swallowtail products for two decades, long before any formal role. Seeing him step in as a founder and partner feels like a full-circle moment.”Bavineau’s founder equity vests over time and is tied to continued service, reinforcing the company’s approach to aligned ownership and long-term contribution.“Swallowtail has always stood for care — in product, in people, and in process,” Bavineau said. “I’ve believed in this brand for a long time. This role is about honoring that history while thoughtfully building what comes next.”Coopers Mills, Inc. was formed to acquire, stabilize, and grow trusted Maine food brands with a focus on craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible operations. Through Swallowtail Creamery, the company produces premium dairy products using locally sourced milk and a disciplined, quality-first approach.About Coopers Mills, Inc.Coopers Mills, Inc. is a Maine-based food company dedicated to producing premium dairy products with integrity, consistency, and respect for local agriculture. Its flagship brand, Swallowtail Creamery, reflects the company’s commitment to craftsmanship and long-term value creation.

