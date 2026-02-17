Frontline Data Solutions Launches EHS Documentation Assessment Ahead of OSHA ITA Deadline

Leading EHS software provider Frontline Data Solutions announced the launch of a complimentary EHS documentation assessment ahead of OSHA's ITA deadline.

When EHS documentation is clear, complete, and accessible, teams work more efficiently and organizations are better prepared for inspections and audits.” — Anna Gordon

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As employers prepare for the March 2 OSHA Injury Tracking Application (ITA) submission deadline for OSHA 300, 300A, and 301 forms, Frontline Data Solutions, a leading provider of EHS software , announced the launch of a complimentary EHS documentation assessment designed to help organizations evaluate the quality, completeness, and audit-readiness of their safety documentation.Each year, thousands of employers must electronically submit injury and illness data to OSHA. The deadline places a spotlight on the accuracy, accessibility, and defensibility of safety records. When documentation is incomplete, inconsistent, or inaccessible, companies increase their exposure to reporting errors, citations, repeat findings, and operational inefficiencies.Frontline’s EHS documentation assessment provides a structured review of safety documents. Participants may submit any EHS document, including incident and near miss reports, management of change (MOC) forms, PSSR checklists, training logs, emergency response checklists, and more.Each assessment evaluates key areas of the EHS document and outlines observations, gaps, and opportunities for improvement.These include:• Structure & clarity: Is the document easy to understand and follow?• Data capture & completeness: Does the document include key information?• Accountability & approval controls: Does the document leave a clear audit trail?• Usability for frontline teams: Is the document user-friendly for teams to fill out?• And more“Our experience working with EHS leaders has shown that documentation quality directly impacts operational performance,” said Anna Gordon, Vice President of Customer Services at Frontline Data Solutions. “When EHS documentation is clear, complete, and accessible, teams work more efficiently and organizations are better prepared for inspections and audits.”Common documentation issues include missing required data fields, unclear approval processes, lack of version control, and documents stored across multiple systems, making it difficult to manage incidents and corrective actions without structured incident management software With more than two decades of experience supporting companies in high-risk industries like oil and gas, chemicals, manufacturing, etc., Frontline Data Solutions specializes in workflow-driven solutions that transform static documents into structured, auditable processes.To request a complimentary assessment, safety and operations professionals can visit the EHS Documentation Assessment website to learn more.About Frontline Data SolutionsFounded in 1999, Frontline Data Solutions provides safety management software that helps companies in high-risk industries standardize processes, centralize documentation, and strengthen regulatory compliance across their operations.

