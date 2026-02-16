Von Oben Solutions Celebrates Top Performers at Minnesota Wild vs. Devils Team Night

Celebrate Von Oben Solutions’ Minnesota Wild team night, where top performers bonded, competed, and earned a memorable Jumbotron shoutout.

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 12, Von Oben Solutions brought its top-performing team members together for a night built around celebration, connection, and competition, not in a conference room, but in the stands of a Minnesota Wild game against the New Jersey Devils.In collaboration with AT&T, Von Oben Solutions helped purchase over 40 tickets for the matchup, using the opportunity to recognize standout performance and create a shared experience that felt earned. The evening was designed to do what the best teams prioritize, especially after a year of hard work: mark progress, strengthen bonds, and return to the next stretch of goals with a clearer sense of unity.Seats Earned Through PerformanceRecognition can be handled in many ways, but the most memorable celebrations are the ones that feel personal. For Von Oben Solutions, the decision to bring top performers to a live NHL game was about more than offering a night out. It was about acknowledging the discipline behind the results.Winning in business is rarely loud in the moment. It is built through consistent preparation, follow-through, and the willingness to improve even when no one is watching. Team Night was created to reflect that standard.By dedicating the tickets to top performers, the organization made a clear point: excellence is seen, valued, and celebrated, not as a headline, but as a shared culture.A Local Team, A Live ReminderThere is something uniquely energizing about watching a local team compete at the highest level. The pace of NHL hockey leaves no room for hesitation. Every shift is earned. Every possession is contested. Players adapt in real time, respond to pressure, and reset quickly after mistakes.In the arena, those lessons are not abstract. They are visible. That was part of the point.A live game creates the kind of collective experience that brings teams closer without trying too hard. It creates moments of anticipation and emotion, breaks down routine conversation patterns, and gives people a chance to celebrate each other in a different context.For the top performers attending, Team Night was a chance to connect across roles, share stories that did not begin and end with work, and build the kind of familiarity that makes collaboration smoother afterward.Strong teams are not defined only by talent. They are also characterized by trust. Trust grows fastest when people spend time together in moments that feel meaningful, not manufactured.The Jumbotron ShoutoutDuring the game, Von Oben Solutions received a Jumbotron shoutout recognizing the group’s contribution that night. For the team in attendance, it created a shared memory that cut through the usual pace of business. It was a simple recognition, but it mattered, not for optics, but for impact.In arenas filled with thousands of fans, few moments feel personal. Seeing the company acknowledged in that setting gave everyone in the group something to remember and something to associate with the standard that earned them a seat in the first place.The Athletic Mindset in BusinessThe phrase athletic mindset is not about sports metaphors for the sake of motivation. It is about behaviors.Von Oben Solutions tied the night to an athletic mindset in business, the belief that success comes from competing to be the best version of yourself, not once, but repeatedly. It is the mindset that shows up in preparation, in resilience, in discipline, and in how a team responds when the score is not in its favor.The Wild game created a natural mirror for those principles. The intensity of the competition, the speed of decision-making, and the discipline required to execute under pressure reinforced the idea that high performance is a habit before it is a result.Celebrating Success Without Overstating ItThis night was about giving top performers a moment that matched the work behind the results. In fast-growing environments, it is easy to move past wins too quickly. Goals shift, targets rise, and yesterday’s success becomes today’s baseline. Recognition matters because it creates continuity. It reminds people that progress is real, that effort is noticed, and that excellence is worth repeating.By choosing a setting built around competition, Von Oben Solutions aligned celebration with identity. The message was clear: the standard is high because the team is capable, and the next level is earned the same way the last one was.A Night That Carries ForwardTeam Night ends when the final horn sounds, but its impact can last longer. Shared experiences strengthen how teams communicate. They reduce friction. They create familiarity. They help people see each other as more than tasks and titles. Those are not soft benefits. They are performance benefits, because trust speeds up execution.Von Oben Solutions views moments like these as part of building a team that can sustain long-term growth. Celebrations matter most when they reinforce the culture a company wants to protect.January 12 was a night of hockey, but it was also a night that reinforced something bigger: competing with consistency, celebrating with humility, and showing up as a team that wants to get better together.Von Oben Solutions develops high-performing teams through structured B2B outreach, leadership development, and a culture built on consistency, accountability, and growth.For more information, visit: https://www.vonobensolutions.com/

