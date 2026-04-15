South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition brings together businesses for employee health and well-being

S.C. Lt. Governor Pamela Evette addresses a gathering of the South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition in Columbia, S.C., March 24, 2026. Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Dr. Susan Johnson, SCHBC, March 31, 2026. Dr. Susan Johnson, is the founder and CEO of the South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR PAMELA EVETTE: “Health and well-being is not just a nice thing to do anymore — it is a business imperative”

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition (SCHBC) held several coalition-launch events across the Palmetto State late last month with headlining business and political leaders endorsing SCHBC’s work and praising its leadership along the way. The first of the regional kickoff events was held in Columbia, Tuesday, March 24, the second in Greenville, Wednesday, March 25, and the third in Mount Pleasant-Charleston, Tuesday, March 31.“Our goal [for each event] was and is to provide the business community with practical tools, meaningful connections, and year-round opportunities to learn and lead — while also contributing to something bigger: improving quality of life, strengthening our workforce, and supporting the long-term economic vitality of our state,” said Susan Johnson, PhD, founder and CEO of the South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition. “Each of these regional events were an opportunity to bring employers and community leaders together around a shared goal of building healthier workplaces across South Carolina.”MIDLANDS EVENTIn Columbia (billed as the Midlands event), Dr. Johnson was joined by S.C. Lt. Governor Pamela Evette, Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, other SCHBC supporters, sponsors, friends, and local broadcast media.“South Carolina businesses thrive when their employees are healthy,” said Lt. Gov. Evette. “This collaborative initiative will improve employee wellbeing, lower healthcare costs, and boost productivity.”Evette added: “Our employees are our greatest asset, and prioritizing their health and well-being is not just a nice thing to do anymore — it is a business imperative.”In addition to Evette and Johnson, speakers in Columbia included Sara Hazzard, president and CEO, South Carolina Manufacturers and Commerce; Greg Waterstradt, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina; and Trip Chavis, Milliken Advisors.Lt. Gov. Evette’s words were reiterated in Greenville the following day during SCHBC’s Upstate event.UPSTATE EVENT“Workforce wellbeing isn’t just good for business — it is the business,” said Carlos Phillips, president and CEO of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. “Healthy people power healthy companies, and healthy companies power thriving communities.”Johnson agrees: "Our goal is to provide the business community with practical tools, meaningful connections, and year-round opportunities to learn and lead — while also contributing to something bigger: improving quality of life, strengthening our workforce, and supporting the long-term economic vitality of our state."The Upstate event also included John DeWorken, Greenville City Council; Robin Heffron, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina; and Caitlin Townsend and Mike Harris with Gallagher.LOWCOUNTRY EVENTDuring the March 31 Lowcountry event, Johnson was joined by Cassie Cherichello with BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina; Zoe Brown, S.C. Federal Credit Union; Kevin Sheilley, Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce; Wes Carter, Atlantic Packaging; and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie.“As a community, we recognize that a healthy environment is foundational to the health of our people — including in the workplace,” said Mayor Haynie. “As employers, we all have a role to play, and it’s encouraging to see so many partners coming together around that shared commitment.”Johnson referred to the Lowcountry event as a full-circle moment. “The Lowcountry event was especially meaningful,” she said. “It marked both the final stop of the launch series and a return to where the work originally began 12 years ago with the Charleston Healthy Business Challenge.”SCHBC officials recognized “a strong sense of momentum and alignment” across S.C. during the three-event week. “Employers are increasingly recognizing that workforce wellbeing is not just a benefit,” said Johnson. “It’s foundational to performance, retention, and long-term success.”Moreover, “The transition to a coalition model reflects the demand for a more connected, statewide platform that brings together employers, service providers, and partners to share ideas, resources, and solutions,” Johnson added.THE COALITION GOING FORWARDThe South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition will continue to build on its March 2026 momentum through ongoing programming and regional events, expansion of membership and partnerships, continued growth of its South Carolina Healthy Business Fellowship, and development of resources and connections for employers across the state.Why is community health and wellness, business health-wellness, and the necessity of a SCHBC to advance the cause so important? According to South Carolina Manufacturers and Commerce Pres. Hazzard: “When employees have healthy experiences at work, they take that home to their families and communities, and that ripple effect helps create a healthier South Carolina for everyone.”BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina’s Greg Waterstradt added: “The health of South Carolina is our primary mission.”ABOUT THE S.C. HEALTHY BUSINESS COALITIONThe South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition is a statewide network of employers, professionals, and partners working together to advance workforce health and wellbeing. Building on more than a decade of leadership through the South Carolina Healthy Business Challenge, the Coalition provides year-round opportunities for learning, connection, and collaboration to support healthier people, healthier workplaces, and a stronger South Carolina. Please visit https://schealthybiz.com/

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