Ninja Dispatch Launches Client Dashboard to Bridge the Gap Between In-House and Outsourced Night Dispatch

The dashboard exists so that trust is backed by full transparency. Our clients can see every check call, every load update, and every exception — the same visibility as sitting in the office at 2 AM.” — Teodor Stroie, Founder of Ninja Dispatch

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ninja Dispatch, the Cleveland-based managed night dispatch service founded in 2018, has launched My Ninja Dispatch , a real-time client dashboard designed to close the visibility gap between in-house dispatch teams and outsourced night dispatch operations. The dashboard, currently in beta with select clients, gives carriers, freight brokers, and third-party logistics providers a live window into everything happening during their overnight shifts.The tool was built to address a longstanding problem in the after hours dispatch industry. Trucking companies that keep dispatch in-house have direct oversight of their operations but face rising costs, high turnover, and difficulty staffing overnight shifts. Night dispatcher positions are among the hardest roles to fill in trucking — the undesirable hours lead to frequent turnover, and many carriers cycle through multiple hires before finding a reliable overnight dispatcher. A single in-house night dispatcher can cost upward of $50,000 per year in salary alone, before factoring in benefits, office space, equipment, and the cost of replacing that dispatcher when they leave. Companies that outsource gain cost efficiency but often lose visibility into what happens between evening close and morning open. My Ninja Dispatch is designed to deliver both — the transparency and control of an in-house team combined with the cost structure and reliability of a managed service."When a trucking company hands us their night shift, they are trusting us with their drivers, their freight, and their client relationships," said Teodor Stroie, founder of Ninja Dispatch. "The dashboard exists so that trust is backed by full transparency. Our clients can see every check call, every load update, every exception that was flagged, and how it was resolved — the same visibility they would have if they were sitting in the office at 2 AM."Through the My Ninja Dispatch portal, fleet operators can view driver status updates, load tracking, broker and customer communications, exception alerts, and shift passdown reports. The dashboard provides a complete record of overnight dispatch activity so that morning teams can pick up exactly where the night shift left off, with no gaps in communication and no surprises.Ninja Dispatch builds a customized dispatch operation for each client rather than applying a one-size-fits-all model. The onboarding process begins with a shadowing period during which the Ninja Dispatch team observes and documents each client's unique workflows, communication standards, and operational priorities. From there, the company develops a tailored standard operating procedure and integrates directly with the client's existing technology stack, including leading TMS platforms such as McLeod, TMW, and Tai, and ELD and fleet management systems including Samsara, Motive, and KeepTruckin. Depending on the client's needs, managed overnight coverage can include load tracking, exception and delay monitoring, ELD and HOS compliance checks, driver communication, broker and customer updates, appointment scheduling, TMS data entry, portal maintenance, shift passdown reporting, and detention and accessorial documentation.The company also offers what it calls the Ninja Guarantee: every shift is covered with no vacation or PTO gaps, any dispatcher who is not the right fit is replaced immediately, and a dedicated shift manager oversees every shift at no additional cost.Ninja Dispatch operates from offices in Cleveland, Ohio and Bucharest, Romania, using the eight-hour time zone difference to staff American overnight shifts with dispatchers working during standard daytime business hours in Europe. When it is midnight on the East Coast, it is 7 AM in Bucharest — meaning Ninja Dispatch's overnight team is starting a normal workday, fully rested and alert, rather than working a graveyard shift. All dispatchers complete a three-month training program before working directly with client accounts.Ninja Dispatch has provided after hours dispatch services to more than 100 U.S. trucking fleets since 2018 and was voted the number one dispatching company by FreightWaves, a leading freight industry publication. The My Ninja Dispatch dashboard is currently available to clients in the beta program, with a broader rollout planned for 2026.For more information about Ninja Dispatch managed night dispatch services, visit https://ninjadispatch.com or the after hours dispatch services page at https://ninjadispatch.com/night-dispatch-after-hours-dispatch-services/

