MEC Violet Mathye: Remarks on 60 days notice to Scholar Transport Operators

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety is giving scholar transport operators 60 days to finalize their Operating Licence applications, effective from Monday, 16, February 2026. During this period, vehicle impoundment will only occur if operators are non-compliant with the following:

- Unroadworthy vehicles

- Failure to produce parent contracts, indemnity forms, or school endorsement letters.

- Using Light Delivery Vehicles [LDVs] or Bakkies to ferry learners.

- - Any other traffic law infringement

To apply for a scholar transport licence, follow these steps:

- Step 1: Application Submission - Submit your application in person to the PRE helpdesk for capturing at your nearest District Office of Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety.

- Step 2: Verification and Capturing - The PRE will verify your application, checking tax compliance, criminal records, and other requirements.

- Step 3: Notification - The PRE will notify Planning Authorities/Municipalities.

- Step 4: Publication - The application will be published in the government gazette.

- Step 5: Hearing and Adjudication - The PRE will meet to discuss your application.

- Step 6: Decision - The PRE will make a decision on your application.

- Step 7: Licence Issuance - If approved, you'll be granted an operating licence and requested to submit vehicle documents.

- Step 8: Appeal (Optional) - You can appeal the decision to the Transport Appeal Tribunal (TAT) if needed.

Required documents include:

- Certified copy of ID/CK

- Valid SARS Tax Clearance Certificate

- Clear route description

- Timetable

- List of learners (signed by parents)

- Prescribed fee (R627,66, subject to change)

- Fully completed Form 1B (Application form)

- Vehicle documents (not compulsory at application stage)

- No criminal record related to public transport operations

Enquiries:

Mr Tshifhiwa Dali

MEC's Media Liaison

Cell: 082 904 0262

Mr Matome Taueatsoala

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 060 980 6340

