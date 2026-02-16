Frozen Seafood Market: Size, Share, Competitive Overview, and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The frozen seafood sector has seen significant momentum recently, driven by changing consumer habits and advancements in food preservation technology. As demand for nutritious and convenient protein sources continues to rise globally, the frozen seafood market is positioned for steady growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping this industry.

Frozen Seafood Market Size and Growth Projections Through 2026

The frozen seafood market has expanded robustly in recent years, with its value projected to increase from $24.84 billion in 2025 to $26.22 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth witnessed during the historical period can be linked to several factors such as the broadening of international seafood trade, heightened interest in protein-rich diets, the rise of industrial seafood processing, better cold storage infrastructure, and greater seafood consumption in urban areas.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $32.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. The factors fueling this future growth include rising consumer demand for convenient protein options, expansion of frozen seafood products available in retail, increased investment in sustainable fishing practices, stronger emphasis on supply chain traceability, and a preference for premium frozen seafood varieties. Key trends anticipated over the forecast period include growing popularity of long shelf-life seafood items, increased consumption of frozen fish and shellfish, innovations in quality preservation methods, wider adoption of blast freezing technologies, and a surge in value-added seafood products.

Clarifying What Frozen Seafood Means in the Market Context

Frozen seafood refers to seafood products that are preserved by lowering their temperature to -18 degrees Celsius or below to maintain freshness, texture, and flavor. These items are then stored and transported at or below this temperature to ensure quality retention until they reach consumers.

Increasing Seafood Consumption as a Major Growth Catalyst

A significant factor propelling the frozen seafood market is the rising global appetite for seafood. Seafood encompasses any edible sea life and is highly valued by consumers for its health benefits. Freezing seafood helps retain its original color, texture, shape, and taste, making frozen options increasingly popular. This trend directly supports the growing demand for frozen seafood products. For instance, in March 2024, data from the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry indicated that aquaculture’s share of seafood production value in Australia is expected to rise from 60% in 2023–24 to 64% by 2028–29. The total market value is projected to reach $2.21 billion by 2028–29, underscoring the growing demand for quality seafood and, consequently, increasing the frozen seafood market size.

Regional Overview of the Frozen Seafood Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest portion of the frozen seafood market. The comprehensive market analysis includes several regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, giving a global perspective on regional contributions and growth patterns in the frozen seafood sector.

