New Memoir Bucks the Traditional Publishing Methods

Small Revolution Publishing Author David Small

New memoir puts traditional publishing houses on notice.

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A decade on the front lines of Burma’s forgotten war. A story too raw, too real for the gatekeepers. Published on the author’s terms—and tomorrow, the world gets to read it.For years, aspiring authors have played by the old rules: grovel before literary agents who wield rejection like a divine right, pitch to faceless publishing executives who won’t touch a manuscript unless the writer already has a million followers and a TED Talk. The system is broken. Gatekept. Expensive. Soul-crushing. David Small just blew it up.Tomorrow, February 17, Nameless Faceless People : Ten Years With The Free Burma Rangers hits shelves through Small Revolution Publishing —a lean, author-first hybrid model that proves you don’t need the old guard to produce a professional, globally distributed book. No six-figure advances. No soul-selling contracts. No $10,000+ “packages” from vanity presses that deliver little more than a PDF and crushed dreams.Small, a former Canadian Armed Forces officer and longtime missionary, spent nearly a decade running humanitarian missions with the Free Burma Rangers in the deadliest corners of Burma’s 80-year civil war. He smuggled aid under fire, stood with survivors of the Rohingya genocide, and stared death in the face more times than he can count. The result is a memoir that’s equal parts war story, spiritual reckoning, and love letter to the nameless, faceless people who taught him what courage really costs.The foreword comes from David Eubank, founder of the Free Burma Rangers himself.But the real revolution isn’t only in the pages—it’s in how the pages got made.“After two previous books, I’d had enough of the circus,” Small says. “Agents treating you like a peasant. Publishers demanding you build their platform for them. Self-publishing companies charging thousands for services you could get for a fraction if you knew where to look. I decided to stop asking permission.”Enter Small Revolution Publishing: the hybrid imprint Small founded to fix what’s broken. Authors pay a one-time $500 setup fee. Everything else—world-class editing, professional design, formatting, global distribution—is handled at true cost, with no markups. The publisher takes just 10% royalties. The author keeps around 40% - this is the total opposite to every other publishing imprint. Creative control stays with the writer. Marketing guidance? Included. No ghosting. No gatekeeping. Just straight talk and real results. The authors are the ones who do all the hard work, they deserve control and the highest royalty payouts.In an industry where most self-published books sell fewer than 500 copies and traditional houses reject 99% of submissions, Small Revolution Publishing is quietly proving the model works. And Nameless Faceless People is Exhibit A.“This book wasn’t written for the New York cocktail circuit,” Small adds. “It was written for the people who need to hear that love still wins in the worst places on earth. The old system would have buried it. We brought it to life.”The timing couldn’t be more urgent. As Burma’s military junta escalates attacks on civilians and ethnic minorities, Small’s frontline stories feel ripped from tomorrow’s headlines. Readers will find themselves crouched in ditches with bullets cracking overhead, praying in the dark, and discovering a faith that doesn’t flinch.The book is available now for pre-order and launches February 17 in paperback, ebook, and hardcover on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through www.jds.asia The message to every writer tired of waiting: the revolution has started. You don’t need their approval. You just need to tell the truth—and do it on your own terms.About the AuthorDavid Small is the author of The Wandering Leader and The Wandering Beloved. A former officer in the Canadian Armed Forces, he has spent over a decade as a missionary in Southeast Asia, including nearly ten years serving with the Free Burma Rangers on the front lines of Burma’s civil war. He now directs the Jungle Discipleship School, a nine-month immersive program in the jungles of Myanmar that trains young leaders in faith, resilience, and hands-on humanitarian service.About Small Revolution PublishingSmall Revolution Publishing is a hybrid-traditional imprint on a mission to dismantle the broken publishing status quo. By combining professional expertise with radical transparency, fair royalties, and minimal upfront costs, SRP empowers authors to retain control, maximize earnings, and get their stories into the world—without selling their souls or emptying their bank accounts. We publish stories that matter: memoirs of transformation, adventures of the spirit, and voices the old guard would rather ignore. The revolution is here. Join it at www.smallrevolutionpublishing.com Media Contact:David SmallSmall Revolution Publishinginfo@smallrevolutionpublishing.com+17788213444 (Canada)For review copies, interview requests, or high-res images, contact above.Nameless Faceless People: Ten Years With The Free Burma RangersBy David SmallForeword by David EubankSmall Revolution PublishingRelease date: February 17, 2026ISBN: 9780991772438Available wherever books are sold.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.