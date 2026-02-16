MissPoppins Launches Certified Parenting Coaching Platform in India

MissPoppins launches in India with their vetted parent coaching platform

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MissPoppins announces the official launch of its certified parenting coaching platform in India, opening early-access availability for Indian families seeking practical and informative guidance from highly vetted parenting, maternal health, and child-development experts.Already trusted by families across North America, MissPoppins brings a modern, expert-led approach to parenting support that is designed for real-life challenges and delivered through secure, on-demand consultations via mobile app.A Modern Parent–Coach Consultation Platform for Indian FamiliesBuilt as a comprehensive “parent–coach consultation platform,” MissPoppins helps parents navigate pregnancy, postpartum, early childhood, and family transitions without judgment. Support is delivered through one-on-one video and chat sessions, guided programs, and structured conversations focused on emotional wellbeing, child behavior, communication, and confidence-building at home.The India launch reflects a simple reality: parenting challenges don’t wait for the next pediatrician appointment or the next family gathering. MissPoppins India is designed to align with Indian schedules, offering evening-hour availability, flexible booking, shared sessions for couples, and follow-up guidance that helps parents apply new strategies consistently.Before expanding to India, MissPoppins built its initial base supporting families in the United States and Canada. The platform’s consolidated, expert-vetted approach to parenting support has been featured across national family life and workplace wellbeing coverage including, Employee Benefit News and Parent Magazine, highlighting its real-time guidance model and focus on accessible, professional support for modern families.Meeting India’s Maternal and Parenting Support NeedsThe launch is timed for India's rising HR focus on childcare under new Social Security Codes . Sector growth is focused on providing flexible and accessible support tools for parents. The country has made measurable progress in maternal health over recent decades, with the maternal mortality ratio declining significantly. However, disparities in access to quality antenatal, delivery, and postnatal care persist across regions and socioeconomic groups. Early parenthood also places significant emotional and mental strain on families. Research focused on India estimates postpartum depression prevalence at approximately 22%, varying across studies, highlighting the importance of timely, expert-backed support during pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and early childhood development. MissPoppins aims to help close these gaps by providing Indian parents with trusted, evidence-based guidance delivered digitally and adapted to cultural context across the full parenting journey.MissPoppins differentiates itself by consolidating fragmented parenting advice into a single, structured platform offering 36+ certified support categories. Instead of piecing together informal guidance, parents can access expert-verified coaching across fertility, pregnancy, postpartum, infant care, child development, and major life transitions.MissPoppins was founded by Medha Nicky Rishi, a former global HR executive and mother of twins, who has shared that the platform emerged directly from her own experience of feeling unsupported during early parenthood amid COVID-era isolation. Nicky brings deep professional and personal ties to India. In published profiles, she has spoken about moving from India to the United States and credits the country for shaping her resilience and perspective on identity, care, and belonging. Other accolades include her nonprofit board experience with organizations such as Pratham, the American India Foundation, and Brighter Children, focused on literacy, health, and child development.“India has always been close to my heart,” said Nicky. “MissPoppins is built on the belief that parents everywhere deserve trusted guidance without judgment, barriers, or guesswork. Bringing this platform to India is both personal and purposeful.”Indian parents can request early-invite access via misspoppins.in . The MissPoppins app is available for download on major app stores, with recent product updates released in January 2026.About MissPoppinsMissPoppins is a certified parenting coaching platform connecting parents with vetted parenting coaches and child-development experts for real-time support. Through secure video and chat sessions, structured guidance, and practical plans, MissPoppins helps families build calmer, more confident routines across every stage of parenting.

