AND Capital Ventures Acquires Next Chapter Advisory Group, Adding Operator-Led M&A Capability to Its Platform

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AND Capital Ventures ("AND Capital") today announced the completion of its acquisition of Next Chapter Advisory Group ("Next Chapter"), adding an operator-led M&A advisory team to its private equity platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.AND Capital is building sector-focused funds across healthcare innovation, construction, and energy. The acquisition of Next Chapter expands the firm's transaction execution capabilities, strengthening its platform for capital partners and portfolio companies across its target sectors.Next Chapter was founded in 2023 by Ewing Gillaspy , Chris Rex, and Mark DeChant. The team has direct experience as operators and business owners, giving them firsthand insight into the decisions their clients face. In 36 months, the firm advised on dozens of transactions representing hundreds of millions in enterprise value."This acquisition directly strengthens our ability to deploy capital effectively across our healthcare, construction, and energy funds," said Teruel Carrasco , CEO of AND Capital. "Next Chapter brings proven transaction execution and a strong track record that enhances our deal sourcing and gives our capital partners greater confidence in how we identify and close opportunities across our target sectors."Next Chapter will serve as AND Capital's dedicated M&A advisory arm, leading deal origination, transaction execution, and limited partner recruitment across the platform. All existing client engagements will continue uninterrupted."Our mission has always been to help founders and business leaders navigate consequential decisions for their companies, whether that's growth, partial liquidity, succession planning, or a full sale," said Ewing Gillaspy, Co-Founder of Next Chapter. "AND Capital gives us the platform and resources to do that work at a scale we couldn't reach independently."About AND Capital VenturesAND Capital Ventures is a private equity firm building sector-focused funds across healthcare innovation, construction, and energy. The firm partners with founders, operators, and capital partners to deploy capital and support long-term value creation across its target sectors.About Next Chapter Advisory GroupNext Chapter Advisory Group is an operator-led M&A advisory firm serving lower-middle-market clients and capital providers. Founded in 2023 by Ewing Gillaspy, Chris Rex, and Mark DeChant, the firm advises on acquisitions, exits, recapitalizations, and strategic partnerships across a range of sectors.Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated strategic benefits of the acquisition, future investment activity, and growth initiatives. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. No assurance can be given that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will be realized.

