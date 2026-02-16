Eynavis Chocolate Unveils Unique Flavors for Corporate Workshops

Eynavis Chocolate‬‎ Rony from Eynavis Chocolate teaches how to make pralines chocolate workshop at Eynavis

Israel's Eynavis Chocolate elevates team building with kosher workshops featuring daring new flavors like Arak-Pineapple, Lychee, and Passion Fruit.

BARKAN, ISRAEL, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eynavis Chocolate, a boutique Israeli chocolatier renowned for its artisanal approach, today announced the launch of a new series of premium chocolate workshops designed specifically for the corporate sector. Responding to the growing demand for creative employee engagement in the Israeli market, the new workshops feature a daring menu of gourmet flavors, including the brand's signature Arak-Pineapple, Lychee, and Passion Fruit infusions.

In an era where Human Resources (HR) managers and welfare coordinators struggle to find original team-building activities that go beyond standard restaurant outings, the company offers a refreshing alternative. The mobile workshops bring the art of the chocolatier directly to office boardrooms and event venues nationwide, turning a standard team meeting into a hands-on culinary adventure.



Breaking the Ice with Bold Flavors

At the heart of the new workshop curriculum is the concept of "Innovation through Taste." Participants do not simply watch a demonstration, they actively learn tempering techniques, casting shells, and filling their own pralines with the studio’s signature pre-prepared ganaches, while gaining insight into the recipes behind these unique combinations.

"Chocolate is the ultimate icebreaker for corporate teams," says Rony Kahana, founder of Eynavis Chocolate. "When colleagues step away from their screens and work together to craft pralines featuring bold notes like Pineapple-Arak or Lychee, they are practicing creativity and collaboration. The feedback we receive is that this shared sensory experience lingers long after the chocolate is gone."



Nationwide Availability for Israeli Businesses

While based in Barkan, the brand operates a fully mobile service, capable of hosting events for small executive teams or large company departments anywhere in Israel.

The workshops cater to a diverse range of corporate needs:

• Team Building: Strengthening interpersonal relationships through shared tasks.

• Executive Retreats: High-end gourmet experiences for management teams.

• Holiday Toasts: Special Kosher-certified activities for the Holidays.

In addition to the adult-focused corporate sessions, the studio continues to offer experiential workshops for families and children, maintaining its position as a hub for chocolate education in Israel.



About Eynavis Chocolate

Established in 2009, the studio is a premier Israeli destination specializing in handmade kosher pralines and educational workshops. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and independent production, the business serves both private customers and the corporate sector, delivering sweet experiences that combine traditional European techniques with a warm Israeli temperament.

For more information about booking a corporate workshop, please visit the Eynavis website.

