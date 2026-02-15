FrostSkin Unveils Instant-Chill Smart Hydration Bottle That Creates Cold Water Anywhere

FrostSkin instant-chill smart hydration system launching on Kickstarter February 17, 2026. FrostSkin Core active electronic cooling hydration bottle launching February 17 on Kickstarter. FrostSkin Pure+ featuring active cooling, 7-stage filtration, and integrated UV-C purification, launching February 17 on Kickstarter.

Patent-pending modular cooling, 7-stage filtration, and UV-C purification system launches February 17 on Kickstarter.

We built FrostSkin to create cold water anywhere instead of just preserving it. That shift changes how hydration works in the real world.” — M. C. Founder and CEO

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FrostSkin Holdings LLC today announced the official launch of FrostSkin, a patent-pending smart hydration system designed to actively create cold water on demand instead of simply preserving it.In a category dominated by insulated containers that slowly lose their chill, FrostSkin introduces a new approach: active electronic cooling integrated into a rugged, modular stainless steel bottle platform.FrostSkin officially launches on Kickstarter on February 17, 2026, at 10:00 AM EST. Early supporters can follow the campaign and request launch notification here:Unlike traditional bottles that rely on ice or pre-chilled liquids, FrostSkin features a removable thermoelectric cooling base engineered to electronically transfer heat away from the liquid chamber. The result is on-demand cooling without freezing packs or refills.The system is built around a modular architecture offering three configurations:FrostSkin Core – Active electronic coolingFrostSkin Pure – Cooling plus 7-stage filtrationFrostSkin Pure+ – Cooling, filtration, and integrated UV-C purification capThe removable 7-stage filtration cartridge is designed to improve water quality and taste while maintaining usable flow rates. The UV-C cap adds an additional purification layer by targeting microorganisms inside the bottle chamber.The cooling module remains fully sealed and isolated from water at all times. Users can operate the system in cooling-only mode, filtration-only mode, or combined mode depending on environment and need.Engineered in North Dakota for durability, FrostSkin was designed for demanding real-world use: oil field crews, construction workers, outdoor professionals, first responders, travelers, and anyone operating in extreme conditions where clean, cold water is not guaranteed.“We didn’t want to build another insulated bottle,” said Mathew Campbell, Founder and CEO of FrostSkin Holdings LLC. “We wanted to build a system that creates cold water anywhere. That shift changes everything.”FrostSkin is structured as a platform, not just a product. The company confirms future expansion plans including solar-powered charging bases, higher-capacity hydration systems, and accessory modules currently in development.The Kickstarter campaign will offer limited early access pricing for initial backers.To receive launch notification or learn more, visit:About FrostSkin Holdings LLCFrostSkin Holdings LLC is a U.S.-based product development company focused on modular hydration technology engineered for extreme environments. The company’s mission is to combine performance, purification, and portability into next-generation hydration systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.