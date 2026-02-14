Avoid waiting on hold; use IRS online tools for faster help

Presidents Day week is peak time for IRS phone traffic; skip the wait by visiting IRS.gov

IR-2026-24, Feb. 13, 2026

WASHINGTON — With the 2026 filing season underway and increased call-center demand around the Presidents Day holiday on Feb. 16, the Internal Revenue Service encourages taxpayers to visit Let Us Help You on IRS.gov and use online tools to get fast, convenient help without waiting on hold.

Presidents Day week is historically one of the busiest periods of the filing season, when calls to IRS phone lines often spike. Many common tax questions and tasks can be handled online before, during, and after filing through IRS self-service tools available 24/7.

The IRS offers step-by-step tax filing guidance and self-service assistance to help taxpayers before, during, and after filing their returns.

Skip the wait: Get tax info with an IRS Individual Online Account

Taxpayers can use an IRS Individual Online Account to:

Get tax records, including wage and income transcripts and adjusted gross income from the most recently filed tax return.

View, approve, and sign authorizations from tax professionals.

Request and view an identity protection PIN (IP PIN).

Make a payment and schedule or cancel future payments.

Skip the mail: File electronically and choose direct deposit

Filing electronically and selecting direct deposit is the fastest and safest way to receive a refund. Electronic refunds reduce the risk of payments being lost, stolen, altered, or delayed.

In accordance with Executive Order 14247, Modernizing Payments To and From America’s Bank Account, the IRS has begun transitioning to fully electronic federal payments.

Eligible taxpayers can file electronically at no cost through the IRS Free File program. Taxpayers who are comfortable preparing their own taxes can use Free File Fillable Forms regardless of their income.

Get answers to tax and eligibility questions

The Interactive Tax Assistant provides answers to common tax questions, including filing status, taxable income, and credit eligibility. Taxpayers can also visit One, Big, Beautiful Bill Provisions for guidance on recent tax law changes affecting credits and deductions.

Qualified taxpayers needing additional help can find no-cost basic tax return preparation from IRS-certified volunteers through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs. IRS.gov also offers tips for choosing a tax preparer and how to avoid unethical “ghost” return preparers.

Check refund status online

Taxpayers can track refunds using Where’s My Refund?, which provides refund status information within 24 hours after the IRS accepts an electronically filed, current-year return. The data is updated once a day, overnight.

Most early Earned Income Tax Credit and Additional Child Tax Credit filers will see an updated refund status in Where’s My Refund? by Feb. 21.

IRS.gov is the first stop for help

IRS.gov remains the quickest and easiest way to get help anytime, without waiting on hold.

