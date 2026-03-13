‘Timely access to treatment is essential for achieving the best clinical outcomes’: Royal College of Physicians responds to latest NHS England elective and emergency care performance figures

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has responded to the latest NHS England performance statistics, which show 61% of patients waiting less than 18 weeks for elective treatment in January, up from 59% at the same time last year and moving closer to the March 2026 target of 65% .

Dr Hilary Williams, clinical vice president of the Royal College of Physicians, said:

‘It is encouraging to see progress towards improving waiting times for elective care, with 61% of patients now waiting less than 18 weeks for treatment compared with 59% at the same point last year. We know NHS staff are working incredibly hard to improve access to care and meet the government’s targets.

‘But the statistics today show the challenging backdrop to these efforts. Last month an average of 13,888 patients each day were medically fit for discharge but did not leave hospital, impacting patient flow and contributing to patients being treated in corridors. More than 54,000 people waited over 12 hours in emergency departments last month for a hospital bed after the decision to admit. We welcome NHS England’s commitment to national reporting on corridor care from May 2026 and supporting trusts to deliver actions over the coming months. Transparency is vital but data alone will not resolve the underlying capacity constraints driving pressure across the NHS.

‘We need to see clear progress in delivering the commitments of the 10-Year Health Plan. While the roll-out of neighbourhood health models in 43 pilot sites is a positive step, there is still limited clarity from government on how its neighbourhood vision will be delivered. As a result, patients in some areas may receive excellent, innovative care while others experience poorer care, with minimal focus on ensuring universal high standards for all. We are still waiting for the model neighbourhood framework that was expected last November. We also need sustained action to tackle the social determinants of health, as the Labour manifesto promised, so we reduce avoidable illness and demand in the first place. Clear timelines and delivery plans are needed to show whether government’s plans will create the capacity required to reduce the elective waiting list.’