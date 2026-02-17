Clarity Innovations LLC Appoints Brian Hobbs as Chief Executive Officer

Brian Hobbs, Chief Executive Officer

Clarity Innovations Names Brian Hobbs CEO; Founder Wes Daniels transitions to President

As Clarity enters its next phase of growth, Brian’s leadership positions the company to scale while staying true to our mission, culture, and standards.” — Wes Daniels, Founder of Clarity Innovations

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Columbia, MD – Clarity Innovations (Clarity) announced today that Brian Hobbs has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective March 2, 2026. Wes Daniels, Clarity’s founder and longtime CEO, will transition to the role of President of Strategic Initiatives where he will remain actively involved in shaping the company’s strategy, advancing mission innovation, and supporting key customer and partner relationships.Over the past several years, Clarity has more than tripled in size, expanding into new customer segments, supporting a broader range of high-stakes missions, and building and acquiring mission-critical technologies. This growth reflects the trust customers place in Clarity and its team. As the company scales, it remains committed to disciplined execution, mission excellence, and supporting its workforce.“Brian is a proven operator with deep mission understanding and a strong track record of scaling organizations in complex environments,” said Wes Daniels, Founder of Clarity Innovations. “As Clarity enters its next phase of growth, Brian’s leadership positions the company to scale while staying true to our mission, culture, and standards."Hobbs brings more than two decades of experience across the defense and intelligence community. Most recently, he led Accenture’s National Security Portfolio (formerly Novetta), where he was responsible for driving growth, operational execution, and mission delivery across complex national security programs. His experience scaling mission-focused organizations while maintaining operational rigor and customer trust closely aligns with Clarity’s culture and its commitment to delivering high-impact solutions in the most demanding environments.Tiffanny Gates, Clarity Board Chair, said, “I have seen firsthand how Brian leads through growth, complexity, and change. He brings sound judgement, deep respect for mission, and people-first leadership style that aligns with Clarity’s work and culture. This transition reflects a deliberate evolution of the leadership team- pairing Brian’s operational and growth experience with Wes’s continued leadership, vision, and deep connection to the mission. Together, they position Clarity to scale with purpose while staying true to the values and technical excellence that define the company. The Board is confident Brian is the right leader for this moment in the company’s evolution.”“Clarity’s success is rooted in the quality and dedication of its people. Engineers, operators, analysts, and leaders who show up every day committed to national security mission impact,” said Hobbs. “As we grow, my focus is on building on that foundation, aligning strategy and talent to sharpen execution while making sure we stay true to what sets Clarity apart: a team that wins trust by delivering mission outcomes with precision and purpose.”This transition reflects Clarity’s belief that sustained success comes from doing the fundamentals exceptionally well: investing in people, setting high standards, and delivering exactly what is promised. That discipline has earned the trust of customers operating in high-consequence environments, and it remains non-negotiable as the company grows. Clarity’s next chapter builds on that foundation, scaling without shortcuts, compromise, or drift from the values that define how the work gets done.Clarity Innovations, LLC was formed in 2012 to empower end users in support of the national security mission. Through innovations in systems transformation, data empowerment, and cyber operations, Clarity delivers game-changing capabilities for today’s warfighters.In December 2023, Capitol Meridian Partners (CMP), a Washington, DC-based private investment firm founded by former Carlyle Group investors, made a strategic investment in Clarity Innovations. CMP partners with management teams to build premier national security platforms through active engagement, operational excellence, and strategic growth.

