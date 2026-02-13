Jacaruso Launches Lead Shark, Hotel-Specific AI Sales Intelligence

AUSTIN, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacaruso Enterprises announces the launch of Lead Shark , a new AI-powered SaaS platform built specifically for hoteliers seeking faster access to qualified prospects and verified decision-makers.Hotel sales teams often spend significant time researching accounts, validating contacts, and navigating incomplete or outdated information before outreach even begins. In an industry where growth depends on speed, relationships, and accurate data, that delay can directly impact revenue performance.Lead Shark brings prospecting, verified contact intelligence, market data, and competitor analysis together into one platform. Unlike generic intelligence tools, Lead Shark is built specifically for the hospitality industry, designed around the daily realities of hotel sales. Users can search for exactly what they want to find or allow Lead Shark to automatically surface relevant companies and decision-makers based on market conditions and competitive positioning.The platform was developed from nearly two decades of hands-on hotel sales experience. Since 2007, Jacaruso has supported more than 750 hotel openings and provided remote sales service to thousands of hotels. Lead Shark applies Jacaruso’s real-world sales expertise to a technology platform that helps hoteliers act faster and with greater precision.Designed for individual properties and multi-property portfolios alike, Lead Shark helps hoteliers identify opportunities, evaluate accounts, and pursue revenue across assets. The platform provides a centralized view of potential business, enabling teams to move from research to outreach more quickly and with greater confidence.The platform includes:• Verified decision-maker contact information• AI-driven lead recommendations powered by market data and competitor analysis• Real-time market insights• Unlimited company and contact searches• An AI-powered sales assistant to support prospecting and strategy“Today’s hoteliers do not have time to chase the wrong opportunities,” said April Eskelson, Vice President of Bold Moves at Jacaruso. “Lead Shark removes the guesswork. It makes it clear who to contact and where to focus so teams can move faster, sell smarter, and drive results.”With Lead Shark, Jacaruso extends its commitment to consistent, performance-driven remote sales service into a technology platform designed to accelerate prospecting and drive measurable revenue growth. As technology continues to reshape how hotels operate, Lead Shark positions Jacaruso at the intersection of sales execution and intelligent automation.Lead Shark launches February 16 and will be available both to individual hotels and multi-property portfolios, with pricing that scales based on the number of properties.More information is available at jacaruso.com/leadshark.________________________________________About Jacaruso EnterprisesJacaruso Enterprises is the hospitality industry’s leading provider of remote hotel sales service and training. The company pioneered an affordable and flexible sales outsourcing solution for hotel owners and management companies looking to increase occupancy and revenue. Jacaruso’s customers include small to medium-sized hotels across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. You can learn more about Jacaruso Enterprises and their remote sales offerings at Jacaruso.com.

Learn More About Lead Shark

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.