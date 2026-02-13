Statewide Effort to Improve How Government Works

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of EXPRESS NY (Expediting Processes and Regulations to Enable Streamlined Services), a new statewide effort to make government work better by tackling outdated and burdensome regulations, policies, and practices that stand in the way of delivering for New Yorkers. EXPRESS NY is the next phase in the governor’s 2026 State of the State commitment to cut excessive red tape to speed up government and make it easier, faster, and more affordable to deliver the critical projects and services that New Yorkers need.

“While Washington Republicans seek to gut government at every opportunity they get, we’re strengthening government in New York through real efficiencies and reforms,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers navigate regulations in ways big and small, from small businesses trying to get off the ground to local leaders trying to build needed housing and infrastructure; today, it is clear toat that it is often too hard and takes too long to navigate red tape and get approvals. I’ve charged my team to slash excessive red tape, and by asking the people who interact with bureaucracy every day for their ideas, we can deliver a more responsive and effective government that supports the dreams and ambitions of New Yorkers and takes this state to the next level.”

In October, Governor Hochul directed state agencies to identify outdated or obsolete regulations and policies. In this initial phase, agencies identified nearly 100 potential regulations and practices in need of reform, modernization or elimination. Opportunities to cut red tape that state agencies have identified include: removing unnecessary fees for small businesses, expediting occupational licensing renewals for workers, digitizing paper-based processes, rescinding unenforced and out of date regulations, and reducing burdensome and unnecessary reporting requirements.

Now, Governor Hochul wants to hear from New Yorkers directly to seek their ideas on cutting red tape and making government work better. The State has launched a new portal for New Yorkers to identify regulations, policies, and practices that add unnecessary process, undue burden, or are simply out of date. Specific areas of focus include recommendations that will:

Speed up housing & infrastructure development by addressing obstacles that slow down our ability to build affordable housing and other infrastructure New Yorkers depend on: transportation, child care centers, water infrastructure, parks, community centers, and more.

Support small businesses by tackling burdensome requirements and fees that make it difficult for businesses to launch, serve customers, or grow.

Streamline access to services by simplifying complicated processes or removing unnecessary hurdles that prevent families from accessing benefits and services that New York State supports or oversees (e.g., healthcare, child care, nutrition, mental health).

New Yorkers should submit ideas in a new portal that the State has launched. The call for ideas will be open until April 3.

Governor Hochul has also appointed a new Associate Director of Regulatory Reform in the Executive Chamber to help oversee this effort. Over the coming weeks, Chamber officials will be meeting with small business owners, community leaders, localities, industry experts, and other key stakeholders to hear from them about burdensome regulations.

EXPRESS NY builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to improving how state government operates by cutting needless red tape while investing in the services and programs that New Yorkers need. In her 2026 State of the State, the governor unveiled her “Let Them Build” Agenda, which will make it easier for communities across New York to build housing, green infrastructure, childcare centers, and other critical infrastructure through commonsense reforms to the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA).