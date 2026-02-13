ECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-September 2025

13 February 2026

Chart 1 Total assets of credit institutions headquartered in the EU (EUR billions) Source: ECB Note: Data for all reference periods relate to the EU27.

Chart 2 Non-performing loans ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU (EUR billions; percentages) Source: ECB Note: Data for all reference periods relate to the EU27.

Chart 3 Return on equity of credit institutions headquartered in the EU in September 2025 (percentages) Source: ECB Note: Data for all reference periods relate to the EU27.

Chart 4 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU in September 2025 (percentages) Source: ECB Note: Data for all reference periods relate to the EU27.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published consolidated banking data as at end-September 2025, a dataset for the EU banking system compiled on a group consolidated basis.

The quarterly data provide information required to analyse the EU banking sector and comprise a subset of the information that is available in the year-end dataset. The data cover 336 banking groups and 2289 stand-alone credit institutions and non-EU controlled subsidiaries and branches operating in the EU, accounting for nearly 100% of the EU banking sector’s balance sheet. They include an extensive range of indicators on profitability and efficiency, balance sheet composition, liquidity and funding, asset quality, asset encumbrance, capital adequacy and solvency. Aggregates and indicators are published for the reporting population.

Reporters generally apply International Financial Reporting Standards and the European Banking Authority’s Implementing Technical Standards on Supervisory Reporting. However, some small and medium-sized reporters may apply national accounting standards. Accordingly, aggregates and indicators may include some data that are based on national accounting standards, depending on the availability of the underlying items.

In addition to data as at end-September 2025, the published figures also include a few revisions to past data.

For media queries, please contact Benoit Deeg, tel.: +49 69 1344 95686.

Notes