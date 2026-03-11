ECB welcomes decision on new site for European School Frankfurt

11 March 2026

City of Frankfurt selects location of former Bundesbank headquarters as new site for ESF

ECB welcomes decisive progress on future of ESF

The European Central Bank (ECB) welcomes the decision on a long‑term solution for the location of the European School Frankfurt (ESF). The City of Frankfurt has selected the location of the former Deutsche Bundesbank headquarters in north-west Frankfurt as the future site of the ESF – a significant breakthrough that reflects the effectiveness of coordinated action at municipal, national and European levels.

“After many years of uncertainty, a promising path forwards for the future ESF site has finally emerged following the ECB’s firm engagement,” said ECB President Christine Lagarde. “We very much hope that the Frankfurt authorities will make swift progress so that the new school site can open as soon as possible. This is very positive news for the thousands of families who rely on the ESF and a major step towards securing high-quality, long-term education that strengthens Frankfurt’s role as an international centre of business and finance,” she added.

In parallel, the ECB has asked the City of Frankfurt to provide a reliable interim solution to ensure pupils continue to benefit from an uninterrupted, high-quality learning environment during the transition. The ECB appreciates the strong collaboration that has resolved this longstanding issue and looks forward to continued close engagement with the City.

