Southern Botanical Promotes Tommy Silvers to President

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Botanical announced the promotion of Tommy Silvers to President. Silvers previously served as Vice President of Operations and will now lead the company as it continues its growth across North Texas.Silvers brings 24 years of experience in the landscape industry, including 17 years with SouthernBotanical. During his tenure, he has played a central role in the company’s expansion, particularlyin commercial landscape maintenance, which has grown to represent approximately 60 percent ofthe business today.He has led long-term, award-winning maintenance programs at some of Dallas-Fort Worth’s mostrecognizable properties, including Klyde Warren Park and the George W. Bush Presidential Center These efforts earned multiple Decade Awards and reinforced Southern Botanical’s reputation forsustained quality, client trust, and operational excellence.“Tommy has been a steady and meaningful driver of our growth through his consistency, workethic, and deep understanding of our business,” said Jason Craven, Founder and CEO of SouthernBotanical. “He has strengthened operations, developed people, and helped us scale while stayingtrue to our values. His experience and leadership make him the right person to guide the companyforward.”As President, Silvers will oversee operations across Southern Botanical’s commercial andresidential landscape maintenance, irrigation, enhancements, and tree care services, with acontinued focus on client satisfaction and long-term sustainability.“For us, growth isn't just about size; it’s about innovation and constant improvement,” said Silvers.“We are investing in new technologies and the best talent in the industry to ensure we are alwaysproviding the most advanced and reliable landscape solutions available."Silvers added, “I’ve spent nearly two decades with Southern Botanical, and I know there is no limitto what we can accomplish. I am grateful for the team’s hard work that got us here, and I amlooking forward to the company’s future."Southern Botanical is the Green Standard for landscape management in the Dallas–Fort Wortharea. Known for its personalized service and meticulous attention to detail, the company servesa diverse clientele, including luxury residences, corporate campuses, parks, public infrastructure,and select HOAs. The company provides landscape maintenance, landscape design, landscapeconstruction, ISA certified tree care, irrigation, as well as turf and plant health care services with afocus on long-term quality, sustainability, and craftsmanship. Privately owned and operated,Southern Botanical is ranked among the top 100 landscape companies in the nation.

