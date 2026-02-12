Solid Waste Master Plan surveys coming soon

City launches solid waste survey to help shape future trash and recycling planning

The City of Lawrence is launching a randomized survey as part of its Solid Waste Master Plan to help guide future decisions about trash and recycling services, goals, strategies, and facility needs.

In the coming days, a survey letter will be mailed to a randomly selected group of Lawrence residents. Not every household will receive a letter. Random selection helps ensure the survey results are statistically valid and reflective of the community as a whole.

The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete. Each question helps inform the City’s solid waste management planning efforts and supports long-term, data-driven decisions for Lawrence’s trash and recycling system.

How to participate

Only residents who receive a survey letter can participate. Residents who receive a survey letter can complete the paper survey and return it within the next two weeks using the enclosed postage-paid return envelope.

Survey responses will remain confidential and will be reported in group form only.

Why this survey matters

Trash and recycling touch every household, and the Solid Waste Master Plan will help guide how Lawrence invests in reliable service, responsible recycling, and the facilities and programs needed to support a growing community.

By taking a few moments to share your experience and priorities, you’re helping the City make informed, cost-effective decisions that reflect what residents value most.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.