London Startup Norisia Develops AI Driven Healthcare Intelligence Platform

London, Mayfair based Norisia introduces a more intelligent and considered approach to daily wellness, uniting artificial intelligence with human bioscience.

Artificial intelligence allows us to analyse biomedical research at scale while maintaining scientific discipline and structural integrity in every model we develop.” — Dr Obi Okeke, Biochemist

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, MAYFAIR, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- London, United Kingdom – Norisia, a Mayfair based healthcare technology company, announces the development of a proprietary artificial intelligence research framework designed to analyse complex nutritional and biological datasets.Founded by technology strategist Rishi Sawhney, Norisia was established to explore how structured artificial intelligence can be applied to large scale biomedical research. The company’s core system has been configured to evaluate peer reviewed scientific literature, identify recurring biological patterns and map nutrient interaction models across extensive research clusters.Working alongside biochemical specialist Dr Obi Okeke, Norisia combines computational analysis with scientific validation to ensure coherence between algorithmic outputs and established biological understanding.The platform is designed to identify correlations across energy metabolism pathways, cognitive performance markers and immune system research, translating complex scientific signals into structured analytical outputs.Rishi Sawhney comments:“Artificial intelligence enables us to examine biomedical research at a scale and speed that was previously impossible. Our objective is to apply disciplined data modelling to areas traditionally approached through static formulation thinking.”Dr Obi Okeke adds:“What differentiates Norisia is the structured validation process. Artificial intelligence can detect patterns at scale, but scientific oversight ensures those patterns align with established biochemical principles.”Norisia positions itself at the intersection of healthcare technology and data driven research, contributing to the broader evolution of AI informed biological modelling.Media ContactRishi SawhneyFounder, Norisiarishi.sawhney@norisia.com+44 7944 701655International House, 6 South Molton StreetMayfair, London, W1K 5QFUnited Kingdom

